Pregame Notes: Rangers Begin Series with Mariners
The Texas Rangers continue their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip with the first game of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners, who swept the Rangers in a four-game series before the All-Star Break at Globe Life Field. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (43-51) at Seattle Mariners (51-45)
Monday, July 25, 2022
9:10 PM CT
T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (4-6, 5.40)
Vs.
SEA: RHP Chris Flexen (6-8, 3.79)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Seattle Mariners
TV: TV: ROOTNW, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: KIRO 710
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. C Jonah Heim
4. RF Adolis García
5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
6. CF Leody Taveras
7. DH Kole Calhoun
8. 3B Ezequiel Duran
9. LF Josh Smith
-
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
1. SS J.P. Crawford
2. 1B Ty France
3. DH Carlos Santana
4. 3B Eugenio Suárez
5. C Cal Raleigh
6. LF Adam Frazier
7. 2B Abraham Toro
8. CF Dylan Moore
9. RF Sam Haggerty
-
-
Transactions
July 25
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
P Dane Dunning (15-day, right ankle impingement), retroactive to July 11, eligible to return July 26.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.
IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
