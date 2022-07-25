Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Begin Series with Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday’s matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

The Texas Rangers continue their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip with the first game of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners, who swept the Rangers in a four-game series before the All-Star Break at Globe Life Field. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (43-51) at Seattle Mariners (51-45)

Monday, July 25, 2022

9:10 PM CT

T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA

Probables:

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (4-6, 5.40)

Vs.

SEA: RHP Chris Flexen (6-8, 3.79)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Seattle Mariners

TV: TV: ROOTNW, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: KIRO 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. C Jonah Heim

4. RF Adolis García

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. DH Kole Calhoun

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. LF Josh Smith

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Unlikely to Trade Martín Pérez: Report

The left-hander is pitching on a one-year, $4 million deal and it sounds more likely the Rangers will work to keep him beyond this season.

By Matthew Postins2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
May 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Takeaways: Chris Woodward On Thin Ice?

Texas fans on Twitter want the Rangers manager gone. Do they have a point?

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates after scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Offense Comes Alive at Athletics

While Texas blew the game open on offense, starter Martín Pérez continued to be the team's stopper as the Rangers ended a losing streak.

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
22 hours ago

1. SS J.P. Crawford

2. 1B Ty France

3. DH Carlos Santana

4. 3B Eugenio Suárez

5. C Cal Raleigh

6. LF Adam Frazier

7. 2B Abraham Toro

8. CF Dylan Moore

9. RF Sam Haggerty

In the News

Rangers Takeaways: Chris Woodward on Thin Ice?

Rangers Offense Comes Alive at Athletics

Jack Leiter’s first outing since MLB Futures game

Cole Ragans records victory at Round Rock

Rangers prospect sets Round Rock stolen base record

Marcus Semien’s incredible turnaround by the numbers

Donor to Uvalde victims’ funerals revealed

Transactions

July 25

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Dane Dunning (15-day, right ankle impingement), retroactive to July 11, eligible to return July 26.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

