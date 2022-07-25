Pregame Notes: Rangers Begin Series with Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday’s matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

The Texas Rangers continue their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip with the first game of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners, who swept the Rangers in a four-game series before the All-Star Break at Globe Life Field. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (43-51) at Seattle Mariners (51-45)

Monday, July 25, 2022

9:10 PM CT

T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (4-6, 5.40)

Vs.

SEA: RHP Chris Flexen (6-8, 3.79)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: TV: ROOTNW, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. C Jonah Heim

4. RF Adolis García

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. DH Kole Calhoun

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. LF Josh Smith

-

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

1. SS J.P. Crawford

2. 1B Ty France

3. DH Carlos Santana

4. 3B Eugenio Suárez

5. C Cal Raleigh

6. LF Adam Frazier

7. 2B Abraham Toro

8. CF Dylan Moore

9. RF Sam Haggerty

-

-

Transactions

July 25

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Dane Dunning (15-day, right ankle impingement), retroactive to July 11, eligible to return July 26.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

