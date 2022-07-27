Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Hope to Avoid Sweep at Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Wednesday’s matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

The Texas Rangers are now 2-4 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip after losing to Seattle, 5-4, on Tuesday night. Here’s everything you need to know about getaway day in Seattle.

Texas Rangers (43-53) at Seattle Mariners (53-45)

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

2:40 PM CT

T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA

Probables:

TEX: Jon Gray (7-4, 3.48)

Vs.

SEA: LHP Marco Gonzales (5-10, 3.74)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Seattle Mariners

TV: TV: ROOTNW

Radio: KIRO 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. C Jonah Heim

4. RF Adolis García

5. CF Leody Taveras

6. LF Charlie Culberson

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. DH Nick Solak

9. 1B Elier Hernandez

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

1. CF Julio Rodríguez

2. LF Jesse Winker

3. RF Kyle Lewis

4. DH Carlos Santana

5. 3B Eugenio Suárez

6. SS J.P. Crawford

7. 2B Adam Frazier

8. C Cal Raleigh

9. RF Sam Haggerty

In the News

Rangers announce draft signings

Former Rangers 1B to have Giants jersey retired

Rangers Top 30 prospect makes first start since break

Rangers sign former Cy Young winner to deal

Rangers Takeaways: Chris Woodward on Thin Ice?

Rangers prospect sets Round Rock stolen base record

Transactions

July 27

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

