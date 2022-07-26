Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Continue Series with Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Tuesday’s matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park

The Texas Rangers are now 2-3 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip after losing to Seattle, 4-3, on Monday night. The Rangers have activated one of their young pitchers to start the game. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (43-52) at Seattle Mariners (52-45)

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

9:10 PM CT

T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA

-

Probables:

TEX: Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.42)

Vs.

SEA: RHP George Kirby (2-3, 3.78)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: TV: ROOTNW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBA

-

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

1. CF Julio Rodríguez

2. 1B Ty France

3. DH Carlos Santana

4. 3B Eugenio Suárez

5. LF Jesse Winker

6. RF Kyle Lewis

7. SS J.P. Crawford

8. C Cal Raleigh

9. 2B Adam Frazier

-

In the News

Rangers sign former Cy Young winner to deal

Rangers Takeaways: Chris Woodward on Thin Ice?

Rangers prospect sets Round Rock stolen base record

Marcus Semien’s incredible turnaround by the numbers

Are Rangers leaning trade on their ace?

-

Transactions

July 26

Activated P Dane Dunning from 15-day injured list (right ankle impingement).

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

