Pregame Notes: Rangers Continue Series with Mariners
The Texas Rangers are now 2-3 on their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip after losing to Seattle, 4-3, on Monday night. The Rangers have activated one of their young pitchers to start the game. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (43-52) at Seattle Mariners (52-45)
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
9:10 PM CT
T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA
-
Probables:
TEX: Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.42)
Vs.
SEA: RHP George Kirby (2-3, 3.78)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Seattle Mariners
TV: TV: ROOTNW
Radio: KIRO 710
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
TBA
-
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
1. CF Julio Rodríguez
2. 1B Ty France
Rangers Officially Announce Seven Draft Signings
Texas is working to get its 2022 MLB Draft class under contract before the deadline on Aug. 1.
Mariners Defeat Rangers in Series Opener
Adolis Garcia hit his third home run of this road trip, but Seattle maintained its mastery over Texas.
Rangers Sign Former Cy Young Winner to Minors Deal
The former Astros starter hasn't won at least 10 games since 2018 and was designated for assignment by Arizona last month.
3. DH Carlos Santana
4. 3B Eugenio Suárez
5. LF Jesse Winker
6. RF Kyle Lewis
7. SS J.P. Crawford
8. C Cal Raleigh
9. 2B Adam Frazier
-
In the News
Rangers sign former Cy Young winner to deal
Rangers Takeaways: Chris Woodward on Thin Ice?
Rangers prospect sets Round Rock stolen base record
Marcus Semien’s incredible turnaround by the numbers
Are Rangers leaning trade on their ace?
-
Transactions
July 26
Activated P Dane Dunning from 15-day injured list (right ankle impingement).
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.
IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.