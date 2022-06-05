Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Mariners Look for Series Win in Rubber Game

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday’s matchup between Texas and Seattle at Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers snapped their three-game losing streak on Saturday and enter Sunday’s getaway game at Globe Life Field hoping to secure a series win over the Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Seattle Mariners (23-30) at Texas Rangers (25-27)

Sunday, June 5, 2022

1:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (4-2, 1.42)

Vs

SEA: RHP George Kirby (1-1, 3.46)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: ROOTNW

Radio: KIRO 710 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Mitch Garver

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. C Jonah Heim

6. CF Adolis García

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. LF Steele Walker

-

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

1. DH Jesse Winker

2. 1B Ty France

3. CF Julio Rodríguez

4. SS J.P. Crawford

5. 3B Eugenio Suárez

6. C Luis Torrens

7. 2B Abraham Toro

8. RF Dylan Moore

9. LF Sam Haggerty

-

-

Transactions

June 5

The Rangers purchased the contract of OF Steele Walker from Triple A Round Rock

The Rangers optioned 3B Andy Ibáñez to Triple A Round Rock

The Rangers designated OF Willie Calhoun for assignment

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement (May 30). Miller injured the hip in Sunday’s loss to Oakland. He is eligible to return on June 9.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. He is eligible to return June 6. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment on Friday.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He rehab assignment was transferred to Triple A Round Rock.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

