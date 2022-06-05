Pregame Notes: Rangers, Mariners Look for Series Win in Rubber Game
The Texas Rangers snapped their three-game losing streak on Saturday and enter Sunday’s getaway game at Globe Life Field hoping to secure a series win over the Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
Seattle Mariners (23-30) at Texas Rangers (25-27)
Sunday, June 5, 2022
1:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
-
Probables:
TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (4-2, 1.42)
Vs
SEA: RHP George Kirby (1-1, 3.46)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Seattle Mariners
TV: ROOTNW
Radio: KIRO 710 AM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. DH Mitch Garver
4. RF Kole Calhoun
5. C Jonah Heim
6. CF Adolis García
7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
8. 3B Ezequiel Duran
9. LF Steele Walker
-
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
1. DH Jesse Winker
2. 1B Ty France
3. CF Julio Rodríguez
4. SS J.P. Crawford
5. 3B Eugenio Suárez
6. C Luis Torrens
7. 2B Abraham Toro
8. RF Dylan Moore
9. LF Sam Haggerty
-
-
Transactions
June 5
The Rangers purchased the contract of OF Steele Walker from Triple A Round Rock
The Rangers optioned 3B Andy Ibáñez to Triple A Round Rock
The Rangers designated OF Willie Calhoun for assignment
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement (May 30). Miller injured the hip in Sunday’s loss to Oakland. He is eligible to return on June 9.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. He is eligible to return June 6. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment on Friday.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He rehab assignment was transferred to Triple A Round Rock.
