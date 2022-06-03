Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Mariners, Open Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and Seattle at Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers have lost their last two games and head into their three-game homestand against Seattle hoping to get back to .500 once again. The Mariners have won two of their last three after a road series in Baltimore. When the Rangers and Mariners met in April, the Rangers won two of three games in Seattle. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Seattle Mariners (22-29) at Texas Rangers (24-26)

Friday, June 3, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.31 ERA)

Vs

SEA: RHP Logan Gilbert (5-2, 2.29 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: ROOTNW

Radio: KIRO 710 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh Smith

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. DH Mitch Garver

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. CF Adolis García

7. C Jonah Heim

8. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

9. LF Eli White

-

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

1. LF Jesse Winker

2. 1B Ty France

3. CF Julio Rodríguez

4. SS J.P. Crawford

5. 3B Eugenio Suárez

6. DH Adam Frazier

7. 2B Abraham Toro

8. RF Taylor Trammell

9. C Cal Raleigh

-

Rangers Notes

Rangers players and field staff will wear two special T-shirts during batting practice on Friday. The orange t-shirts mark today's National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which has been recognized since 2013. On this day, people are encouraged to wear orange, the color hunters wear to protect themselves and others, to honor those who have been killed by gun violence. The maroon T-shirt honors the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Maroon is the school color for Robb Elementary. Seattle Mariners players and field staff will also wear special t-shirts during batting practice on Friday.

-

In the News

Rangers Surging; Is Nolan Ryan Record Safe?

Rangers History Today for June 3

Rangers prospect Jack Leiter sets career high

Jon Gray ‘bracing’ for better days with Rangers

Rangers deal Albert Abreu to Kansas City

-

Transactions

June 3

The Rangers recalled LHP Kolby Allard from Triple-A Round Rock.

The Rangers optioned OF Zach Reks to Triple A Round Rock.

The Rangers sent RHP Jonathan Hernández on an injury rehab assignment to Triple A Round Rock.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement (May 30). Miller injured the hip in Sunday’s loss to Oakland. He is eligible to return on June 9.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. He is eligible to return June 6. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment on Friday.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He rehab assignment was transferred to Triple A Round Rock.

