Rangers at Mariners Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report
The Texas Rangers look to snap their four-game losing streak as they continue their three-game series with the Mariners in Seattle.
Texas Rangers (2-8) at Seattle Mariners (6-5)
Tuesday, April 20, 2022
8:40 PM CT
T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA
Roof Open
Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, 5.19 ERA)
vs
SEA: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-0, 0.90 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: KIRO
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 3B Brad Miller
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- DH Mitch Garver
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- LF Willie Calhoun
- RF Kole Calhoun
- C Jonah Heim
Scroll to Continue
'I Know How Good Our Team Is': Rangers' Gray Not Worried About 2-8 Start
The Texas Rangers are off to their worst start since 1987. But don't tell Jon Gray that.
Is Cole Winn Building An Early Call-Up Case?
Texas' No. 3 overall prospect enters his third start at Round Rock tracking like a player that could earn a call-up this season
Rangers Hurt By Long Ball In Fourth Straight Loss
The Texas Rangers played a better game, but three costly home runs dropped them to 2-8 on the season.
Marcus Semien
Corey Seager
Jonah Heim
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
- 2B Adam Frazier
- 1B Ty France
- LF Jesse Winker
- 3B Eugenio Suárez
- SS J.P. Crawford
- CF Julio Rodríguez
- RF Jarred Kelenic
- DH Abraham Toro
- C Cal Raleigh
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Spencer Howard (blister/cracked fingernail): Howard's issue is considered minor. He was added to the IL retroactive to April 11, which would make him eligible to return when the Rangers travel to Oakland this weekend.
- RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Woodward said there is always concern with any pitcher dealing with elbow issues. There are currently no further updates.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
COVID Injured List
- RHP Dennis Santana: Showed up to Globe Life Field last Thursday with symptoms. He should be in the clear to be activated this week during the west coast road trip. All contact tracing has been done, with no other players exhibiting any symptoms.