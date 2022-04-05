Rangers Wrap Up Spring Training With 11-5 Victory Over Cubs

The Texas Rangers wrapped up their Cactus League schedule with an 11-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at their home stadium in Surprise.

Texas finished their exhibition schedule with a 10-6-2 record. At the conclusion of Tuesday's game, their 134 runs scored were the most by any team in Major League Baseball. A staggering total of 56 players were used in the game, as minor league backups took over after the starters unsurprisingly exited early.

While the Rangers hit the ball well in the game, the Cubs committed six errors on the day, including three in the fifth inning alone. All errors were committed by minor league backups.

Among Rangers regulars, Mitch Garver had a two-run double in the third inning that came after an RBI single in the first, as he finished 2-for-2 with three RBI. With his performance, Garver finished the spring in a tie with Corey Seager and Joe McCarthy for the team lead in RBI (8). Brad Miller singled and scored a run in the first, as he tied Nathaniel Lowe for the team lead with 11 hits this spring.

Cameron Cauley, the Rangers third round pick in last year's MLB Draft, played eight innings after relieving Seager at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with an RBI, walk and three runs scored.

Taylor Hearn, who is on track to start the Rangers home opener on Monday against Colorado, allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. All three runs came on a first-inning home run to Michael Hermosillo. The 6-foot-6 southpaw finished spring with a 3-0 record and 3.46 ERA over four starts.

Albert Abreu, who was acquired in the Jose Trevino trade with the New York Yankees on Saturday, recorded two strikeouts during a scoreless sixth inning in his Rangers debut. He finished spring with five shutout innings combined with the Yankees and Rangers.

What's Next?

The Rangers will open the regular season this weekend with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The pitching probables are:

Friday: RHP Jon Gray vs. RHP José Berríos

RHP Jon Gray vs. RHP José Berríos Saturday: RHP Dane Dunning vs. RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Dane Dunning vs. RHP Kevin Gausman Sunday: TBA vs. LHP Hyun Jin Ryu

Gray will be making his third career Opening Day start and his first for Texas, as he started season openers for the Colorado Rockies in 2017 and 2018. According to the team, the Rangers are scheduled to fly to Toronto Tuesday night, have an off day on Wednesday and hold a workout at Rogers Centre on Thursday.