Pregame Notes: Rangers, Rays End Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday's matchup between Texas and Tampa Bay at Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers are doing a delicate dance with .500 right now. After pushing to that magic mark on Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Tampa Bay, the Rangers dropped one game below after a 4-3, 11-inning loss to the Rays on Wednesday. Now, on a quick turnaround to a day game, the Rangers hope to win three out of four from Tampa Bay and get back to .500.

Tampa Bay Rays (29-21) at Texas Rangers (24-25)

Thursday, June 2, 2022

1:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (3-3, 5.36)

Vs

TB: RHP Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.03)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Tampa Bay Rays

TV: Bally Sports Sun, MLB Network

Radio: WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WGES 680 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh Smith

2. SS Marcus Semien

3. RF Kole Calhoun

4. DH Mitch Garver

5. C Jonah Heim

6. CF Adolis García

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

8. LF Zach Reks

9. 2B Charlie Culberson

-

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

1. CF Manuel Margot

2. 1B Harold Ramirez

3. 3B Yandy Díaz

4. LF Randy Arozarena

5. 2B Isaac Paredes

6. DH Francisco Mejía

7. C Mike Zunino

8. SS Taylor Walls

9. RF Vidal Bruján

-

Rangers Notes

The Rangers retired 30 straight hitters from Tuesday to Wednesday, starting with two outs in the second inning of Tuesday’s game against the Rays. Preceding that streak, Rangers pitcher Martin Pérez was hit on the shin on a line drive by Taylor Walls. From there, Pérez retired the next 16 hitters before leaving the game after the seventh inning. From there, John King pitched a perfect eight and Joe Barlow pitched a perfect ninth to run the streak to 22.

Then, on Wednesday, Rangers starter Jon Gray began the game by retiring the first eight Rays in order. The streak ended when the Rays’ Vidal Bruján singled up the middle in the top of the third inning.

Per Elias Sports Bureau, the Rangers last had a stretch like that on June 15-16, 2016, at Oakland, when the Rangers retired 33 straight Athletics.

-

-

Transactions

June 2

None

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement (May 30). Miller injured the hip in Sunday’s loss to Oakland. He is eligible to return on June 9.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He rehab assignment was transferred to Triple A Round Rock.

