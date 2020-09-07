Texas' Three Homers Aren't Enough to Snap Losing Skid

The Texas Rangers dropped their fifth straight game in what is turning out to be a rather dreadful season in terms of wins and losses. Following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Seattle Mariners, the Rangers have now lost twice as many games as they've won with a 13-26 record in 2020.

"I know we've had our struggles offensively, but today and yesterday, honestly, I liked our execution of our game plan," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "Today, we got some walks, we stayed in the strike zone, and when we hit it we hit it hard. Unfortunately, Choo lined out a couple times. Guzy hit a couple balls hard. I've got a lot of circles on my card that didn't end up in hits.

"It's one of those things where this year, for some reason, we're having trouble finding holes, but I did like our consistency in our at-bats. It was one after the other that we were staying in the strike zone and applying pressure, working the counts. We're still applying pressure, which we need to keep doing."

Of the hard-hit balls that were base hits, three were hit into the seats in right field by Joey Gallo, Leody Taveras, and Ronald Guzmán. Gallo's shot was measured by Statcast to be a projected 433 feet, despite it being hit a few rows into T-Mobile Park's upper deck.

Texas has needed a power surge all season. Sunday marks the first time that the Rangers have hit as many as three home runs in a game this season. They also have five home runs in the last two games and have gone deep in six straight contests to match a season high.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a two-hit game and reached base three times, adding to nine-game hitting streak and a standout season amid the Rangers' struggles. His .295/.322/.354 slash line is a wonderful compliment to his stellar defense from the left side of the infield.

With the season Kiner-Falefa is having, he might have established himself as a key piece for the Rangers moving forward. He's also playing with several younger players that are getting an extended look as the Rangers evaluate their future as well.

Given the tough and unique nature of the 2020 season, younger players like Taveras and Anderson Tejeda are getting a crash course at the Major League level without ever logging an inning at the Double-A or Triple-A levels. Kiner-Falefa believes the best way for the younger guys to learn is to be aggressive and test their limits. After all, with the Rangers out of contention, this is the perfect time to take advantage of that opportunity.

“It's tough," Kiner-Falefa said. "Not being able to play the games in the minor league seasons when they were down. It's tough because you look at how guys act in the clubhouse. You learn the rights and wrongs in Double-A and Triple-A. That's when you make those aggressive mistakes. So for them not to be able to do that, they're gonna have to do it at this level.”

