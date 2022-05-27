Rangers vs Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Seeks Third Straight Win
After opening the series with a 4-1 win on Thursday night, the Texas Rangers continue their four-game weekend series against the Athletics on Friday night with Game 2 from the Oakland Coliseum.
Texas Rangers (20-23) at Oakland Athletics (19-28)
Friday, May 27, 2022
8:40 PM CT
Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, California
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (1-2, 5.14)
Vs
LAA: LHP Cole Irvin (2-2, 3.21)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Oakland Athletics
TV: NBCSCA
Radio: A's Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. CF Adolis García
4. C Jonah Heim
5. RF Kole Calhoun
6. DH Sam Huff
7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
8. 3B Charlie Culberson
9. LF Eli White
-
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
1. 2B Tony Kemp
2. DH Jed Lowrie
3 CF Ramón Laureano
4. 1B Seth Brown
5. C Sean Murphy
6. LF Chad Pinder
7. RF Luis Barerra
8. SS Elvis Andrus
9. 3B Sheldon Neuse
Rangers Notes
Joe Barlow recorded his eighth save on Thursday night, the sixth-most in the American League. His seven saves in May are the second-most in the AL behind the Chicago White Sox’s Liam Hendriks. He has converted each of his last 16 save opportunities, dating back to Sept. 8, 2021. That is the longest save streak for the Rangers since Keone Kela saved 25 straight games from May 21, 2017, to June 13, 2018. Barlow hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 16 save chances, with opponents hitting .064 (3-for-47) against him in that span. His earned-run streak is tied for the second-longest in franchise history with Joe Nathan, and one behind Frank Francisco’s club record.
Transactions
None
-
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
None
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He is on a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco.
