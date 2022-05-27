Skip to main content

Rangers vs Athletics Pregame Notes: Texas Seeks Third Straight Win

The Texas Rangers will start right-hander Jon Gray when they face at the Oakland Athletics on Friday night

After opening the series with a 4-1 win on Thursday night, the Texas Rangers continue their four-game weekend series against the Athletics on Friday night with Game 2 from the Oakland Coliseum.

Texas Rangers (20-23) at Oakland Athletics (19-28)

Friday, May 27, 2022

8:40 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, California

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (1-2, 5.14)

Vs

LAA: LHP Cole Irvin (2-2, 3.21)

Jon Gray

Jon Gray

Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gray

Mar 24, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray (22) on the mound in the first inning during a spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at Hohokam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gray

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: A's Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. CF Adolis García

4. C Jonah Heim

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. DH Sam Huff

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

8. 3B Charlie Culberson

9. LF Eli White

-

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

1. 2B Tony Kemp

2. DH Jed Lowrie

3 CF Ramón Laureano

4. 1B Seth Brown

5. C Sean Murphy

6. LF Chad Pinder

7. RF Luis Barerra

8. SS Elvis Andrus

9. 3B Sheldon Neuse

Jun 24, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) pitches in the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.

Joe Barlow

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) and catcher Sam Huff (55) celebrate the win over the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.

Joe Barlow

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien

Rangers Notes

Joe Barlow recorded his eighth save on Thursday night, the sixth-most in the American League. His seven saves in May are the second-most in the AL behind the Chicago White Sox’s Liam Hendriks. He has converted each of his last 16 save opportunities, dating back to Sept. 8, 2021. That is the longest save streak for the Rangers since Keone Kela saved 25 straight games from May 21, 2017, to June 13, 2018. Barlow hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 16 save chances, with opponents hitting .064 (3-for-47) against him in that span. His earned-run streak is tied for the second-longest in franchise history with Joe Nathan, and one behind Frank Francisco’s club record.

In the News

Rangers No. 1 prospect Jack Leiter bounces back vs. San Antonio

Rangers ace Martín Pérez pays tribute to Uvalde victims

Whitt’s End: Rangers are out of the AL West cellar

Rangers have a battle brewing at first base

Transactions

None

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

None

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He is on a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco.

