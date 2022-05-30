Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Rays Opens Homestand
The Texas Rangers are coming off a 5-5 road trip and return to Globe Life Field to begin a seven-game homestand. The Rangers open the homestand tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays, one of the top teams in the American League.
Tampa Bay Rays (28-19) at Texas Rangers (28-19)
Monday, May 30, 2022
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (2-2, 4.91)
Vs
TB: RHP Drew Rasmussen (5-1, 2.68)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
Glenn Otto
Glenn Otto
Glenn Otto
Tampa Bay Rays
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WGES 680 AM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. DH Mitch Garver
4. RF Kole Calhoun
5. C Jonah Heim
6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
7. LF Zach Reks
8. 3B Josh Smith
9. CF Eli White
-
Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup
1. DH Kevin Kiermaier
2. SS Wander Franco
Rangers Make Several Moves Before Opening Homestand Against Rays
Two players selected from Round Rock to replace injury and DFA
SI MLB Power Rankings: Where Are Rangers?
The Texas Rangers completed a 5-5 road trip that ended with winning three of four in Oakland
Rangers Honor Uvalde Shooting Victims, Families Monday
The Texas Rangers Foundation is making a donation to a memorial fund for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.
3. LF Randy Arozarena
4. 1B Ji-Man Choi
5. C Francisco Mejía
6. 2B Taylor Walls
7. CF Brett Phillips
8. 3B Isaac Paredes
9. RF Vidal Bruján
-
Rangers Notes
Texas is 16-10 (.615) over its last 26 games since April 30, which is tied for the fifth-best record in the Majors in that span, and the second-best in the American League West (Houston is 19-9). Texas is 15-10 (.600) in May, the fifth-best record in the AL. Of the four AL clubs with a better record than Texas in May, three are in first place in their division and the fourth, Tampa Bay, is second in its division. Texas has secured its first winning month since June 2019 (18-11).
Marcus Semien
Kole Calhoun
Jon Gray
In the News
Marcus Semien is finally a Power Ranger
The Rangers’ ‘secretly-dominant’ reliever
Kole Calhoun’s ‘full-circle’ moment in Oakland
Rangers History Today for May 30
Rangers to honor Uvalde shooting victims
-
Transactions
May 30
INF/OF Josh Smith contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)
OF Zach Reks recalled from Round Rock (AAA)
INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement
RHP Albert Abreu designated for assignment
-
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement (May 30). Miller injured the hip in Sunday’s loss to Oakland.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He is on a rehab assignment at Double A Frisco. He has thrown one inning since he joined the RoughRiders on May 25.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.