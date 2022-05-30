Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday's matching between Texas and Tampa Bay at Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers are coming off a 5-5 road trip and return to Globe Life Field to begin a seven-game homestand. The Rangers open the homestand tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays, one of the top teams in the American League.

Tampa Bay Rays (28-19) at Texas Rangers (28-19)

Monday, May 30, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (2-2, 4.91)

Vs

TB: RHP Drew Rasmussen (5-1, 2.68)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports Glenn Otto Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Glenn Otto Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Glenn Otto

Tampa Bay Rays

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WGES 680 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Mitch Garver

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. C Jonah Heim

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. LF Zach Reks

8. 3B Josh Smith

9. CF Eli White

-

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

1. DH Kevin Kiermaier

2. SS Wander Franco

3. LF Randy Arozarena

4. 1B Ji-Man Choi

5. C Francisco Mejía

6. 2B Taylor Walls

7. CF Brett Phillips

8. 3B Isaac Paredes

9. RF Vidal Bruján

-

Rangers Notes

Texas is 16-10 (.615) over its last 26 games since April 30, which is tied for the fifth-best record in the Majors in that span, and the second-best in the American League West (Houston is 19-9). Texas is 15-10 (.600) in May, the fifth-best record in the AL. Of the four AL clubs with a better record than Texas in May, three are in first place in their division and the fourth, Tampa Bay, is second in its division. Texas has secured its first winning month since June 2019 (18-11).

-

Transactions

May 30

INF/OF Josh Smith contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)

OF Zach Reks recalled from Round Rock (AAA)

INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement

RHP Albert Abreu designated for assignment

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement (May 30). Miller injured the hip in Sunday’s loss to Oakland.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He is on a rehab assignment at Double A Frisco. He has thrown one inning since he joined the RoughRiders on May 25.

