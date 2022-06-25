Pregame Notes: Rangers, Nationals Continue Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers continue a three-game series with Washington at Globe Life Field on Saturday after losing to the Nationals 2-1 on Friday night. Rangers legends Charlie Hough and Ruben Sierra received their Rangers Hall of Fame jackets on Friday. The Rangers will also wear their 1972 throwback uniforms on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know about today’s game.

Washington Nationals (26-47) at Texas Rangers (33-36)

Saturday, June 25, 2022

3:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, Texas

Probables:

TEX: RHP Matt Bush (2-1, 4,21 ERA)

Vs

WSH: RHP Josiah Gray (6-4, 3.95)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, FS1

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. LF Kole Calhoun

5. DH Mitch Garver

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. 3B Josh H. Smith

8. CF Leody Taveras

9. C Meibrys Viloria

Washington Nationals Starting Lineup

1. CF Lane Thomas

2. RF Juan Soto

3. 1B Josh Bell

4. DH Nelson Cruz

5. SS Luis García

6. C Keibert Ruiz

7. 2B César Hernández

8. LF Yadiel Hernandez

9. 3B Ehire Adrianza

Transactions

June 25

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Glenn Otto (COVID-19 IL): Started a rehab assignment at Round Rock on Monday. He is expected to be activated and start on Sunday.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

