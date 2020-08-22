Three Reasons for Optimism in Rangers' Sixth Straight Loss

The Texas Rangers' 2020 season is in a tail spin. A 7-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night added to a long losing streak—exactly 10 percent of the season. A six-game losing streak is tough to swallow in a 162-game season, but it's not insurmountable. In a 60-game season? It could be devastating.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros finally lost a game, but only after they won eight straight games. As of Saturday morning, the Rangers are eight games behind the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics, 4 1/2 games behind the Astros for second place in the division, and their 10-15 record is good enough for 12th in the AL in winning percentage.

Instead of pouncing on the Rangers' season falling off a cliff, I'd rather give you something to be optimistic about. After all, if this season is heading toward an ugly end, we might as well look at what the Rangers have going forward after 2020.

Jose Trevino

It's a small sample size, but Jose Trevino is looking like the best catcher on the roster.

Trevino's track record from behind the plate is well documented, but his bat could be a game-changer. In nine games this year, Trevino is slashing .346/.370/.577/.947 with one home run and four RBI. Again, it's a small sample size. But Trevino made strides at the plate last year and it looks like he's made further strides on that improvement.

“I’ve told a lot of our guys around the organization, this guy is going to hit," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "Just what I’ve seen from a swing standpoint, as much as he works on it, the consistency he was with the at-bats. The one thing he has is a ton of grit when he’s in the batter’s box. Now, he’s added more power than people probably know about."

Trevino has worked tirelessly with the Rangers' coaching staff on developing a stance and swing over the past several months that allows him to be more consistent at the plate. Chris Woodward has also mentioned recently he'd like to get an extended look at Trevino while Robinson Chirinos nurses an ankle injury. Trevino is taking full advantage of this opportunity.

"I watch him take batting practice. I watch him work in the cages everyday," Woodward said. "He’s going to hit at this level. He’s proving it right now. Just being consistent with his at-bats is huge for us right now.”

Wes Benjamin

Wes Benjamin relieved Kolby Allard after recording only two outs in the first inning. Normally a starter, Benjamin came in and helped right the ship with 4 1/3 innings out of the bullpen while the Rangers battled back from an early hole.

Benjamin allowed a run in each of the second and third innings, but followed with two perfect innings before he was pulled after walking Braden Bishop to lead off the sixth inning. By this time, the offense pulled the Rangers within two runs. Benjamin did his job out of the bullpen and his performance did not go unnoticed. It could have even thrown his name in further consideration for a spot in the rotation if circumstances change.

"By the way he threw tonight, maybe. It’s a consideration for sure," Woodward said. "I like what I have seen. I know he is going to throw the ball over the plate. I know he is going to command all four pitches. The more I get him out there, the more I like him. He is making a case for sure."

Woodward has spoken of the 30-game mark being a point where some potentially drastic decisions will be made regarding roles on the team. If Kolby Allard continues to struggle, Benjamin could get strong consideration for a couple starts in September.

Kyle Cody

Overreaction time, but Kyle Cody looked damn good in his Major League debut. Not only did he strike out the side in one inning of work, but he displayed a 96-97 mph fastball with pinpoint command and a nasty breaking ball.

Like Benjamin, Cody is usually a starter. However, Cody missed all of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of 2018. Getting on the mound for his Major League debut was a bigger deal than the role he's playing on the 2020 squad.

“I was just looking to go in there and just try and hold the emotions down, throw the ball over the plate, and kind of just see what happens," Cody said. "It ended up going really well and I was really happy with it.”

The Rangers don't have a lot of impact talent in their farm system, but they have a lot of depth. As the Rangers make some key decisions next week about the rest of 2020 and years to come, Cody could be someone the Rangers view as a potential rotation candidate past 2020.

If the Rangers decide to sell, he could get more opportunities to prove himself. It's still very early, but Cody made a great first impression on Friday night.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke