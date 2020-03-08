Three Takeaways From Rangers 11-2 Rout of Brewers

The Rangers scored 11 runs and won their tenth game of the spring on Saturday, clubbing the Brewers by a score of 11-2. The Rangers scored three runs in the 1st and four more in the 4th, while limiting the Brew Crew to only two runs on six hits.

A lot of things went right for the Rangers today. Leody Taveras racked up two more hits, Ronald Guzman roped a two-run double in his first at-bat, and Jeff Mathis even parked a two-run homer over the left field fence. While a lot of things did go right today, let's take a closer look some things that really stood out today in Phoenix.

There's No Slowing Down Isiah Kiner-Falefa

It's difficult to have a roster spot locked down on March 7th, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa is making a fantastic case for himself with two more weeks of spring games left.

Kiner-Falefa has been getting a lot of playing time so far and has given Chris Woodward every reason to see more of his potential utility infielder. Kiner-Falefa hit his fourth home run this spring in the 4th inning, bringing his batting average to .379 (11-for-29) so far. He also has eight RBIs, two walks, and only struck out three times.

Kiner-Falefa has five career home runs in his two years in Texas.

Now, it is just spring training. Results aren't everything, which we all should know by now. But what he is doing at the plate can't go unnoticed. He's providing quality at-bats even when he isn't slamming the ball over the fence. His versatility in the field and experience with the Rangers also gives him a leg up on any internal competition, who would likely be veteran infielder Matt Duffy, who was brought in as a non-roster invitee.

For the first two-plus weeks of spring games, Kiner-Falefa has been the Rangers' hottest hitter. There's not a better place to be if you're fighting for a roster spot.

Kyle Gibson Rock Solid in Second Spring Start

Kyle Gibson made his second start of the spring, coming off two scoreless innings in his first outing of the spring.

In today's game, Gibson went three innings, upping his work load from the last time out. He allowed only one hit, no runs, one walk, and struck out two batters. His third inning was a bit of a rollercoaster, starting with a pop fly that troubled Ronald Guzman, resulting in a two-base E3 with just one out in the inning. After a walk and base hit loaded the bases, Gibson walked away unscathed, getting Orlando Arcia to ground into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

The Rangers wanted to be cautious with Gibson from the outset of spring training given his recovery from E. Coli and ulcerative colitis he suffered through last season in Minnesota. Up to this point of the spring, he has been ahead of expectations and thrown five scoreless innings in two Cactus League outings. The Rangers couldn't be any happier with what they've seen from Gibson so far.

The Bullpen Plot Thickens

This seems to be happening every day – and it's a wonderful problem for the Rangers to have.

Luke Farrell threw two more scoreless innings, upping to total to 6 2/3 shutout innings so far in the Cactus League. He's only allowed two hits, walked three batters, and struck out seven throughout his spring outings to this point, which has to seriously put him in the discussion of landing a spot in the bullpen on Opening Day.

Demarcus Evans also pitched a perfect ninth inning, who has also not allowed a run in four innings of work this spring. Evans commanded his fastball and curveball well today and breezed through the Brewers' order in the final frame.

For the Rangers, this couldn't put them in a more uncomfortable spot...in the most delightful way. They have more than enough guys in camp who have all given the Rangers more than a good enough reason to consider them when selecting the final eight arms that will travel back to Arlington in two weeks. The Rangers will need an unproven bullpen to perform well if they are to legitimately compete for a playoff spot and having too many good arms is something the Rangers haven't had in a while.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.