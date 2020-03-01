Three Takeaways From Rangers Walk-Off Win Over White Sox

The Texas Rangers defeated the Chicago White Sox in walk-off fashion on Saturday. With the game tied 6-6 heading into the bottom of the ninth, Blake Swihart stepped into the box and hammered the first pitch of the inning over the wall in right field, giving the Rangers a 7-6 victory. Texas is now 4-4 this spring.

With three weeks of spring games left, there's still a lot of baseball left before the team breaks camp and heads to Arlington. In the meantime, there are plenty of in-camp situations that could impact the roster. Here are three things to take away from today's game.

Leody Taveras: Defender and...Hitter?

Leody Taveras is one of the Rangers' top prospects. He could very well be the organization's top prospect (and he is according to Keith Law), but the lack of development of his bat has calmed down the hype incrementally since the Rangers signed him as an international free agent in 2015.

This spring, Taveras is getting the opportunity to play with the big boys and has done very well so far. His defense is already getting plenty of praise from Rangers manager Chris Woodward, who has already said that Taveras is already a Major League defender.

What the 21 year-old centerfielder has shown so far this spring is some growth at the plate. He's 3-for-9 in the Cactus League so far, including a hard-hit RBI double to the center field wall in today's game against Chicago. He's had quality at-bats and made solid contact throughout game action so far in the Cactus League.

The Rangers don't expect Taveras to be on the Major League roster. After all, he still has yet to record an at-bat at Triple-A Nashville. But if Taveras is starting to turn a corner with the bat, the future could be very bright in center field for the Rangers.

Blake Swihart Walks It Off

Blake Swihart is quietly having a solid camp. He's been able to catch, which is what he was brought in camp to do, but he's also been able to play first base a little bit as well. A walk-off home run can only do good things for Swihart.

With Jose Trevino sidelined for the next two weeks with a hairline fracture in his right index finger, Swihart could be in line for more playing time. He could possibly take control of an opportunity and give the Rangers another depth option that has the versatility to play multiple positions, including catcher.

Swihart was the Red Sox first-round pick in 2011, but never lived up to expectations. Boston moved on from him in April of last year when they traded him to the Diamondbacks. Swihart played in only 31 games for Arizona in a very limited role. He was granted free agency at the end of the season and Texas signed him to a Minor League deal with an invite to spring training in mid-December.

Jonathan Hernandez is Still a Solid Option for the Bullpen

Jonathan Hernandez pitched two innings for the Rangers today, giving up three hits, two runs, one walk, and struck out two batters.

He had a clean first inning, retiring the side in order. His second inning started off with a single and a home run by Eloy Jimenez, putting the Rangers down 2-0. He then allowed a single by Luis Robert, who then quickly stole second base. After striking out James McCann, Hernandez walked Leury Garcia. Hernandez was able to tight rope out of the jam, getting Adam Engel to ground into a double play to end the inning.

Hernandez threw his pitches well, consistently hitting the upper-90's on the radar gun with his fastball. If Hernandez can mix his fastball and slider well and command the zone with them, he gives the Rangers an attractive option in the bullpen for Opening Day.

He doesn't have that spot locked down yet, but if he continues to show well with his pitches and command, he could very well land one of the eight spots in the Rangers bullpen.

The Rangers will travel to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM CT.

