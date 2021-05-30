Woodward Shuffles Rangers Lineup vs Mariners; Dahl's Recovery Timetable

Woodward Shuffles Rangers Lineup vs Mariners, David Dahl's Recovery Timetable
The Texas Rangers are trying to avoid tying the longest road losing streak in franchise history in Seattle.
Texas Rangers (22-32) at Seattle Mariners (26-27)
Sunday, May 30, 2021
3:10 PM CT
T-Mobile Park | Seattle, WA
Roof Closed
Probables:
TEX: LHP Hyeon-jong Yang (0-2, 5.47 ERA)
vs
SEA: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 4.02 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: 710
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 2B Nick Solak
- CF Adolis García
- RF Joey Gallo
- DH Khris Davis
- 1B Nate Lowe
- 3B Charlie Culberson
- LF Willie Calhoun
- C Jose Trevino
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
- RF Jarred Kelenic
- DH Mitch Haniger
- CF Kyle Lewis
- 3B Kyle Seager
- 1B Ty France
- SS J.P. Crawford
- C Tom Murphy
- 2B Jack Mayfield
- LF Donovan Walton
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- David Dahl (left rib cage contusion): Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Sunday morning that Dahl should be "100 percent" when he is eligible to come off the IL on June 5.
- Kyle Gibson (right groin strain): Gibson has been pitching through the injury and the Rangers wanted to get out in front of it with a stint on the IL. The Rangers don't believe the injury is serious, and Chris Woodward even pointed to a possible return to the mound on June 4 vs Tampa Bay at home.
- Hunter Wood (right elbow discomfort): Wood has returned to his home in Arkansas for a few days for the birth of his fourth child and will be further evaluated on his return.
60-Day Injured List
- Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had procedure Thursday morning for repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in right arm. Procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. The aneurysm was removed and artery repaired. Arihara will have a follow-up visit in about a month with no throwing in the interim.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Rangers Minor League Injuries
- Justin Foscue (High-A Hickory): Will miss a few days due to rib contusion.
- Josh Jung (Triple-A Round Rock): Jung (left foot stress fracture) is increasing his baseball activity and could return to game action in the next few weeks.
- Joe Palumbo (Triple-A Round Rock): Is not expected to throw for approximately two weeks due to back strain.
- Tyler Phillips (Double-A Frisco): Phillips left start on Wednesday with right elbow stiffness. No throwing for a week.
- Yerry Rodriguez (Double-A Frisco): Rodriguez was hit on the right wrist with a line drive in Friday’s start. X-rays negative. It is being diagnosed as a right wrist contusion.
- Alex Speas (Double-A Frisco): Diagnosed with right elbow inflammation…no throwing for four weeks, then re-evaluated.
- Davis Wendzel (Double-A Frisco): Sustained a fracture of hamate bone in left wrist on Tuesday night…will have surgery in next few days…expected to be sidelined about 6 weeks.
