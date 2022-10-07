2022 MLB Playoff Tracker: Wild-Card Round Begins Friday
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason will crown the next World Series champion. All postseason long you can follow along with the schedule, the results and the big moments that will lead to the next world champion. Will the Atlanta Braves defend their title? Or will another team reach the top?
The postseason begins on Oct. 7. Below is the full 2022 MLB postseason schedule, including broadcast information. Games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). Game times are subject to change.
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
American League
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays
Friday, Oct. 7: Guardians vs. Rays, 12:07 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8: Guardians vs. Rays, 12:07 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 9: Guardians vs. Rays (if nec.), 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Friday, Oct. 7: Blue Jays vs. Mariners, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8: Blue Jays vs. Mariners, 4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 9: Blue Jays vs. Mariners (if nec.), 2:07 p.m. ET, ABC
National League
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies
Friday, Oct. 7: Cardinals vs. Phillies, 2:07 p.m. ET, ABC
Saturday, Oct. 8: Cardinals vs. Phillies, 8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 9: Cardinals vs. Phillies (if nec.), 8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN2
New York Mets at San Diego Padres
Friday, Oct. 7: Mets vs. Padres, 8:07 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8: Mets vs. Padres, 7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 9: Mets vs. Padres (if nec.), 7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN
League Division Series (best-of-five)
American League
New York Yankees vs. TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Yankees vs. TBD, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 13: Yankees vs. TBD, TBS
Saturday, Oct. 15: Yankees vs. TBD, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16: Yankees vs. TBD, TBS (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 17: Yankees vs. TBD, TBS (if necessary)
Houston Astros vs. TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Astros vs. TBD, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 13: Astros vs. TBD, TBS
Saturday, Oct. 15: Astros vs. TBD, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 16: Astros vs. TBD, TBS (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 17: Astros vs. TBD, TBS (if necessary)
National League League
Atlanta Braves vs. TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Braves vs. TBD, Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Braves vs. TBD, Fox or FS1
Friday, Oct. 14: Braves vs. TBD, Fox or FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Braves vs. TBD, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
Sunday, Oct. 16: Braves vs. TBD, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Dodgers vs. TBD, Fox or FS1
Thursday, Oct. 13: Dodgers vs. TBD, Fox or FS1
Friday, Oct. 14: Dodgers vs. TBD, Fox or FS1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Dodgers vs. TBD, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
Sunday, Oct. 16: Dodgers vs. TBD, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
American League
Wednesday, Oct. 19: ALCS, Game 1, TBS
Thursday, Oct. 20: ALCS, Game 2, TBS
Saturday, Oct. 22: ALCS, Game 3, TBS
Sunday, Oct. 23: ALCS, Game 4, TBS
Monday, Oct. 24: ALCS, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25: ALCS, Game 6, TBS (if necessary)
Wednesday, Oct. 26: ALCS, Game 7, TBS (if necessary)
National League
Tuesday, Oct. 18: NLCS, Game 1, Fox or FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 29: NLCS, Game 2, Fox or FS1
Friday, Oct. 21: NLCS, Game 3, Fox or FS1
Saturday, Oct. 22: NLCS, Game 4, Fox or FS1
Sunday, Oct. 23: NLCS, Game 5, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 24: NLCS, Game 6, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 25: NLCS, Game 7, Fox or FS1 (if necessary)
World Series (best-of-seven)
Friday, Oct. 28: Game 1, Fox
Saturday, Oct. 29: Game 2, Fox
Monday, Oct. 31: Game 3, Fox
Tuesday., Nov. 1: Game 4, Fox
Wednesday, Nov. 2: Game 5, Fox (if necessary)
Friday, Nov. 4: Game 6, Fox (if necessary)
Saturday, Nov. 5: Game 7, Fox (if necessary)
