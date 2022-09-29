The New York Yankees outfielder tied former Yankee legend Roger Maris for most home runs by an American League player.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees tied the American League record with his 61st home run on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, tying former Yankees slugger Roger Maris.

Maris set the record for home runs in the AL in 1961. At the time, he passed Babe Ruth for most home runs in a single season. When Judge his 60th home run on Sept. 20, he became the sixth player in Major League history to hit at least 60 home runs in a season.

Maris held the single season record until the St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire broke it when he hit 70 in 1998. San Francisco’s Barry Bonds holds the record with 73, which he hit in 2001.

With the home run, Judge and Maris now share the American League record for most home runs in a single season. Bonds also holds the National League record.

Judge and the Yankees have already clinched the American League East Division title.

Judge is also in contention for the Triple Crown (batting average, home runs and RBI). He leads the AL in home runs and RBI.

The other seasons that featured players with 60 or more home runs includes the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa, who played for the Rangers two different times and 66 home runs in 1998. McGwire hit 65 home runs in 1999, while Sosa hit 64 home runs in 2001 and 63 in 1999.

The New York Yankees will wrap up their regular season in Texas with a four-game set with the Rangers from Oct. 3-5. That includes a day-night doubleheader with the Rangers on Oct. 4 and an afternoon finale on Oct. 5.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.