Skip to main content

New York Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Hits 61st Home Run

The New York Yankees outfielder tied former Yankee legend Roger Maris for most home runs by an American League player.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees tied the American League record with his 61st home run on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, tying former Yankees slugger Roger Maris.

Maris set the record for home runs in the AL in 1961. At the time, he passed Babe Ruth for most home runs in a single season. When Judge his 60th home run on Sept. 20, he became the sixth player in Major League history to hit at least 60 home runs in a season.

Maris held the single season record until the St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire broke it when he hit 70 in 1998. San Francisco’s Barry Bonds holds the record with 73, which he hit in 2001.

With the home run, Judge and Maris now share the American League record for most home runs in a single season. Bonds also holds the National League record.

Judge and the Yankees have already clinched the American League East Division title.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Seek Second Straight Win vs. Mariners

Texas continue a six-game, two-city road trip with the second game of a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Josh Jung Powers Rangers Victory

The rookie's career night include three hits, five RBI and two runs scored at Seattle on Tuesday.

By Matthew Postins
Riders Field, the home of Frisco RoughRiders Baseball. (InsideTheRangers.com photo by Timm Hamm)
Play

Rangers Affiliate Wins League Crown

Frisco scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to sweep the Wichita Wind Surge for the title.

By Matthew Postins

Judge is also in contention for the Triple Crown (batting average, home runs and RBI). He leads the AL in home runs and RBI.

The other seasons that featured players with 60 or more home runs includes the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa, who played for the Rangers two different times and 66 home runs in 1998. McGwire hit 65 home runs in 1999, while Sosa hit 64 home runs in 2001 and 63 in 1999.

The New York Yankees will wrap up their regular season in Texas with a four-game set with the Rangers from Oct. 3-5. That includes a day-night doubleheader with the Rangers on Oct. 4 and an afternoon finale on Oct. 5.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas RangersNew York Yankees

New York Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Hits 61st Home Run

The New York Yankees outfielder tied former Yankee legend Roger Maris for most home runs by an American League player.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees tied the American League record with his 61st home run on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, tying former Yankees slugger Roger Maris.

Maris set the record for home runs in the AL in 1961. At the time, he passed Babe Ruth for most home runs in a single season. When Judge his 60th home run on Sept. 20, he became the sixth player in Major League history to hit at least 60 home runs in a season.

Maris held the single season record until the St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire broke it when he hit 70 in 1998. San Francisco’s Barry Bonds holds the record with 73, which he hit in 2001.

With the home run, Judge and Maris now share the American League record for most home runs in a single season. Bonds also holds the National League record.

Judge and the Yankees have already clinched the American League East Division title.

Judge is also in contention for the Triple Crown (batting average, home runs and RBI). He leads the AL in home runs and RBI.

The other seasons that featured players with 60 or more home runs includes the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa, who played for the Rangers two different times and 66 home runs in 1998. McGwire hit 65 home runs in 1999, while Sosa hit 64 home runs in 2001 and 63 in 1999.

The New York Yankees will wrap up their regular season in Texas with a four-game set with the Rangers from Oct. 3-5. That includes a day-night doubleheader with the Rangers on Oct. 4 and an afternoon finale on Oct. 5.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Seek Second Straight Win vs. Mariners

By Matthew Postins
Sep 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
News

Josh Jung Powers Rangers Victory

By Matthew Postins
Riders Field, the home of Frisco RoughRiders Baseball. (InsideTheRangers.com photo by Timm Hamm)
News

Rangers Affiliate Wins League Crown

By Matthew Postins
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher dane Dunning (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Move Two Pitchers to IL

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Cole Winn
News

Rangers Prospect New Round Rock Strikeout King

By Matthew Postins
Jul 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) throws to first base for a double play against Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers Open Road Trip vs. Mariners

By Matthew Postins
Riders Field, the home of Frisco RoughRiders Baseball. (InsideTheRangers.com photo by Timm Hamm)
News

Rangers Affiliate on Verge of Championship

By Matthew Postins
Articles_Rangers_09-21-2022_01
News

Tom Grieve: 'Meaningful' Rangers Career

By Matthew Postins