Skip to main content

Rangers Prospect Out Part of 2023 After Surgery

Aaron Zavala was playing in the Arizona Fall League when an injury and subsequent surgery ended his season.

The Texas Rangers announced on Friday No. 11 prospect Aaron Zavala will not be ready for the start of the 2023 season after surgery on a torn UCL.

The team made the announcement in a press conference with local Rangers media.

Zavala, an outfield prospect, suffered the injury during AFL action. The timetable for his recovery is sometime between May and June of next season.

Rangers surgeon Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery. It was reportedly not a full reconstruction, which would have been a Tommy John surgery and would have required more recovery time.

Zavala played in just five games in Arizona, as he batted .200 with a home run and an RBI. He walked five times and struck out six times.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Three Rangers Prospects in AFL Fall Stars Game

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

By Matthew Postins
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
Play

Gauging Rangers Martin Perez Deal, Suitors

While Martin Perez wants to stay with the Texas Rangers, one report lists two East Coast teams as potential suitors in free agency.

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Holland
Play

Rangers Re-Run: 2011 World Series Pitcher Pining For Former Team?

Rangers' blast from the past, another Cowboys' running back controversy, Mavs' star clanging in the clutch and debunking inflation, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt

Zavala started the 2022 season with High Class-A Hickory and was promoted to Double-A Frisco on July 30. For the season he batted .277/.420/.453/.873 in 111 games (114-for-411) with 89 runs, 186 total bases, 18 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 62 RBI. He walked 89 times, struck out 108 times, stole 14 bases and was caught stealing six times.

The Rangers drafted Zavala out of the University of Oregon in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Zavala was coming off being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year after he set three Oregon hitting records.

His pro career didn’t start right away due to a health abnormality. But, he managed 22 games with the Rangers’ Arizona Complex League rookie team and their Low Class-A Down East team, batting .293/.419/.400/.819 with one home run and nine RBI.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers Prospect Out Part of 2023 After Surgery

Aaron Zavala was playing in the Arizona Fall League when an injury and subsequent surgery ended his season.

The Texas Rangers announced on Friday No. 11 prospect Aaron Zavala will not be ready for the start of the 2023 season after surgery on a torn UCL.

The team made the announcement in a press conference with local Rangers media.

Zavala, an outfield prospect, suffered the injury during AFL action. The timetable for his recovery is sometime between May and June of next season.

Rangers surgeon Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery. It was reportedly not a full reconstruction, which would have been a Tommy John surgery and would have required more recovery time.

Zavala played in just five games in Arizona, as he batted .200 with a home run and an RBI. He walked five times and struck out six times.

Zavala started the 2022 season with High Class-A Hickory and was promoted to Double-A Frisco on July 30. For the season he batted .277/.420/.453/.873 in 111 games (114-for-411) with 89 runs, 186 total bases, 18 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 62 RBI. He walked 89 times, struck out 108 times, stole 14 bases and was caught stealing six times.

The Rangers drafted Zavala out of the University of Oregon in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Zavala was coming off being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year after he set three Oregon hitting records.

His pro career didn’t start right away due to a health abnormality. But, he managed 22 games with the Rangers’ Arizona Complex League rookie team and their Low Class-A Down East team, batting .293/.419/.400/.819 with one home run and nine RBI.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Rangers Prospects in AFL Fall Stars Game

By Matthew Postins
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Gauging Rangers Martin Perez Deal, Suitors

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Holland
News

Rangers Re-Run: 2011 World Series Pitcher Pining For Former Team?

By Richie Whitt
Oct 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Glenn Otto

By Matthew Postins
Jack Leiter
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Jack Leiter

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Win Game 5 of World Series

By Matthew Postins
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Interested in Veteran GM

By Matthew Postins
Aug 3, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore (45) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Matt Moore

By Matthew Postins