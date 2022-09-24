The right fielder took a 100-mph pitch to the left wrist during Friday's loss, but it's possible García could be available.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García won’t be in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game with the Cleveland Guardians, according to interim manager Tony Beasley.

That doesn’t mean that García won’t be available for Saturday’s game, however. Beasley wouldn’t rule that out. But he said the Rangers’ medical team was still evaluating him after he took a pitch off his left wrist Friday.

“I did talk to him and he said he felt fine today,” Beasley said. “He said he wasn’t sore, but once he comes in they’ll put him through some more tests and dig in a little more so we’ll see.”

Bubba Thompson will start in right field for García, with Josh Smith shifting into left field to allow Leody Taveras to remain in center.

García was at the plate in the bottom of the ninth representing the tying run in a 6-3 game when he took a 100-mph fastball off the wrist on an 0-2 count. García was in immediate pain and need several minutes to deal with the injury as Rangers trainers tended to him. He walked down to first base, met briefly with Beasley and then left the game. Beasley put in Charlie Culberson to run for García.

The Rangers ended up losing, 6-3.

During the game García stole his 25th base of the season on Friday, making him the sixth Rangers player with 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in the same season and the first since Ian Kinsler did it in 2011.

The Rangers and the Guardians start at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday when Texas right-hander Glenn Otto faces Cleveland right-hander Cal Quantrill. Saturday’s finale, at 1:35 p.m., pits the Rangers’ Cole Ragans against the Guardians’ Aaron Civale.

Sunday will serve as a day to honor Tom Grieve, the Rangers Hall of Famer who is ending his 55-year career with the organization as a player, team executive and television analyst this season.

