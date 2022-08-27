Skip to main content

Adolis García Extends Rangers Hitting Streak

The Texas right fielder is now closing in on the top five hitting streaks in franchise history and is tied for third longest in MLB this year.

With a slow-rolling ground ball, Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 22 games in the bottom of the third inning of Friday’s game with the Detroit Tigers.

García is now tied with Jim Sundberg for the seventh longest hitting streak in Rangers history. The Rangers Hall-of-Famer catcher hit safely in 22 straight games from April 27-May 22, 1978.

On Saturday, when the Rangers host the Tigers, García can go for a 23-game hitting streak. That would tie him for the fifth-longest hitting streak in team history. Michael Young (May 14-June 10, 2008) and Josh Hamilton (June 4-30, 2010) each put together streaks that long.

Beyond that? García has the top five in his sights now. Mickey Rivers hit safely in 24 games from Aug. 14-Sept. 9, 1980. Ahead of Rivers is the Rangers’ World Series double-play combination at 25 games — Young (Sept. 2-29, 2005) and Ian Kinsler (June 17-July 13, 2008).

The record is held by current San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, who hit safely in 28 games from July 17-Aug. 15, 2000.

García is now tied for the third-longest hitting streak in the Majors this season. He tied Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit safely in 22 games from July 15-Aug. 13.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jul 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Dallas Keuchel Making Rangers Debut

The former Cy Young winner will take the place of a Rangers rookie who went on the injured list Friday.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Prospect Impresses in Double-A Start

The left-hander isn't among the organization's Top 30, but his blend of control and consistency is worth watching.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Watch: Rangers Prospect Strikes Out 11

The 21-year-old Dominican Republic native has been known to hit 100 miles per hour on the radar gun.

By Matthew Postins

Ahead of García is St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt at 25 games (May 7-June 3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trae Turner at 26 games (May 9-June 3).

While on the road, García became just the second player in Rangers history to have 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a hitting streak of at least 20 games in the same season. The last player to do it was catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez in 1999.

He is also the Rangers’ first 20 home run and 20 stolen base player since Danny Santana in 2019, though Marcus Semien is a stolen base away from joining García.

Saturday’s game will feature the Rangers debut of former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel, who is expected to pitch in place of Cole Ragans, who is on the 15-day injured list.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Adolis García Extends Rangers Hitting Streak

The Texas right fielder is now closing in on the top five hitting streaks in franchise history and is tied for third longest in MLB this year.

With a slow-rolling ground ball, Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 22 games in the bottom of the third inning of Friday’s game with the Detroit Tigers.

García is now tied with Jim Sundberg for the seventh longest hitting streak in Rangers history. The Rangers Hall-of-Famer catcher hit safely in 22 straight games from April 27-May 22, 1978.

On Saturday, when the Rangers host the Tigers, García can go for a 23-game hitting streak. That would tie him for the fifth-longest hitting streak in team history. Michael Young (May 14-June 10, 2008) and Josh Hamilton (June 4-30, 2010) each put together streaks that long.

Beyond that? García has the top five in his sights now. Mickey Rivers hit safely in 24 games from Aug. 14-Sept. 9, 1980. Ahead of Rivers is the Rangers’ World Series double-play combination at 25 games — Young (Sept. 2-29, 2005) and Ian Kinsler (June 17-July 13, 2008).

The record is held by current San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, who hit safely in 28 games from July 17-Aug. 15, 2000.

García is now tied for the third-longest hitting streak in the Majors this season. He tied Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit safely in 22 games from July 15-Aug. 13.

Ahead of García is St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt at 25 games (May 7-June 3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trae Turner at 26 games (May 9-June 3).

While on the road, García became just the second player in Rangers history to have 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a hitting streak of at least 20 games in the same season. The last player to do it was catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez in 1999.

He is also the Rangers’ first 20 home run and 20 stolen base player since Danny Santana in 2019, though Marcus Semien is a stolen base away from joining García.

Saturday’s game will feature the Rangers debut of former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel, who is expected to pitch in place of Cole Ragans, who is on the 15-day injured list.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jul 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dallas Keuchel Making Rangers Debut

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Prospect Impresses in Double-A Start

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Watch: Rangers Prospect Strikes Out 11

By Matthew Postins
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson (65) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate the victory against the Chicago White Sox with a leg kicks at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

GAME THREAD: Rangers Still in Lead After Six

By Matthew Postins
Aug 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) looks on before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
News

BREAKING: Mariners To Sign Rookie To Massive Deal

By Matthew Postins
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers Faring Well When Glenn Otto Pitches

By Matthew Postins
Jun 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) rounds the bases after he hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nathaniel Lowe Eying Rangers Milestone

By Matthew Postins
Josh Jung
Prospects

Watch: Top Prospect Josh Jung Goes Deep Again

By Matthew Postins