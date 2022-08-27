Adolis García Extends Rangers Hitting Streak
With a slow-rolling ground ball, Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 22 games in the bottom of the third inning of Friday’s game with the Detroit Tigers.
García is now tied with Jim Sundberg for the seventh longest hitting streak in Rangers history. The Rangers Hall-of-Famer catcher hit safely in 22 straight games from April 27-May 22, 1978.
On Saturday, when the Rangers host the Tigers, García can go for a 23-game hitting streak. That would tie him for the fifth-longest hitting streak in team history. Michael Young (May 14-June 10, 2008) and Josh Hamilton (June 4-30, 2010) each put together streaks that long.
Beyond that? García has the top five in his sights now. Mickey Rivers hit safely in 24 games from Aug. 14-Sept. 9, 1980. Ahead of Rivers is the Rangers’ World Series double-play combination at 25 games — Young (Sept. 2-29, 2005) and Ian Kinsler (June 17-July 13, 2008).
The record is held by current San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, who hit safely in 28 games from July 17-Aug. 15, 2000.
García is now tied for the third-longest hitting streak in the Majors this season. He tied Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit safely in 22 games from July 15-Aug. 13.
Ahead of García is St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt at 25 games (May 7-June 3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trae Turner at 26 games (May 9-June 3).
While on the road, García became just the second player in Rangers history to have 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a hitting streak of at least 20 games in the same season. The last player to do it was catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez in 1999.
He is also the Rangers’ first 20 home run and 20 stolen base player since Danny Santana in 2019, though Marcus Semien is a stolen base away from joining García.
Saturday’s game will feature the Rangers debut of former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel, who is expected to pitch in place of Cole Ragans, who is on the 15-day injured list.
