Post-Game Notes: Rangers 7, Mariners 4

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 7-4 win over the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park on Saturday

TEXAS recorded its 50th win of the season (now 50-63) in game no. 113…failed to notch 50th win of 2021 campaign until game no. 138 on 9/7/21 at ARI (50-88)…snapped 9-G losing streak vs. SEA, tied for TEX’s longest single-season skid against one team (5x, last 0-9 from 6/20-8/16/14 vs. LAA)…12 hits tonight tied club’s highest total this month (2x, also 12 on Wed. at HOU) and were most at home since 5-6 loss on 7/14 vs. SEA (also 12).

COREY SEAGER connected for a solo home run in the 5th inning, extending Texas’ lead to 5-3…team-high 26 HR are tied for his career high (also 26 w/ LAD in 2016) and rank 5th in the American League this season…18 of his 26 HR have come at home, the 2nd-most HR by a Ranger at Globe Life Field over a single season since the facility opened in 2020 (19, Adolis García in 2021)…Seager has reached safely via H/BB in 13 straight games at .314 (16-51), and is slashing .314/.406/.628/.1.034 (38-121) with 11 HR, 23 RBI, and more walks (18) than strikeouts (17) over his last 32 G (beg. 7/4)…was intentionally walked in the 8th inning…7 IBB this season are a career high and most by a Ranger over a single season since Prince Fielder in 2015 (14).

JONAH HEIM plated and scored a run in his 5th three-hit showing of the season (last 7/24 at OAK), tallying 2 doubles and a single after entering tonight’s contest in a 2-for-30 slump over his previous 10 G…he is the 1st Rangers catcher to produce as many as 5 games with 3+ hits in a single season since Robinson Chirinos in 2014 (6)…Heim, a switch-hitter, is batting .296 (24-84) with 12 extra-base hits (7 2B, 5 HR) as a right-handed batter this season.

EZEQUIEL DURAN reached base career high-tying 3 times (3x, last 6/11 at CWS) via double, single, and walk…has tied his career/season high with a 7-game hit streak (2x, also 6/11-17) over which he is batting .370/.393/.556/.949 (10-27) to raise his season BA from .229 to .257.

DANE DUNNING allowed runs in the 1st (2) and 2nd (1) innings, but retired 7 of the next 11 batters he faced before being lifted for Brett Martin with one out in the 5th…was just his 3rd non-qualifying start in 11 outings at Globe Life Field this season, though he has failed to complete 5.0 innings in 2 of his last 3 starts here (also 2.1 IP on 7/10 vs. MIN)…exited with Texas in front, 4-3, and has left the game with a lead in each of his last 2 starts after exiting while tied or trailing 7 straight outings from 6/19-7/31.

SEATTLE had a 3-game win streak snapped...will enter tomorrow's rubber game having gone 11-2-1 in last 14 series...lost by a 6-4 margin tonight, falling to 50-13 (.794) when scoring 4+ runs this season…lost to snap a 9-game win streak against the Rangers, but still own a 12-to-3 advantage in the season series.

MARCO GONZALES allowed 5 runs in 5.0 innings, 4th time in 6 starts to allow 5+ runs...is 2-3, 6.69 (26 ER/35.0 IP) in his last 6 starts, with opponents batting .347 (50-144) in that span...after retiring 10 of the 1st 11 Texas hitters, permitted 4 runs in the 4th and another run in the 5th...held a 3-0 lead after 3 innings…made his 5th start against Texas in ’22, most for any opposing starter against the club this year.

EUGENIO SUAREZ hit his 19th HR of the year in the 6th inning, bringing Seattle to within a run at that point...has HR in 3 of M's last 4 G...now has HR in 3 of Mariners' 9 G at Globe Life Field this season...has 17 RBI in 15 games against the Rangers in 2022.

SAM HAGGERTY had a sac fly in the 2nd inning, giving the Mariners a 3-0 advantage at the time…has RBI in 4 of last 5 G (4 total RBI).

MISCELLANEOUS: Adolis García extended his active hit streak to 10 straight games with a 4th-inning double, his 2nd double-digit hit streak of 2022 (also 11 G from 6/17-29)…Nathaniel Lowe (2-3, BB) has reached base safely via H/BB in 19 straight and 22 of 23 G since the All-Star break…Texas has gone 3-0 this season when donning its 1972 throwback uniforms…Texas has gone 20-16 in 36 G vs. left-handed starting pitchers this season…Brett Martin earned his 1st win of the season tonight (0.2 SHO IP) after each of his first 7 decisions in 2022 had been losses (now 1-7).