Adrián Beltré, Nelson Cruz Highlight Texas Rangers Classic Games on FOX Sports Southwest

Major League Baseball and the Players Association are continuing to wage war over money as the baseball season hangs in the balance. In the meantime, Texas Rangers fans can temporarily escape the clutches of greed and relive standout performances by two of the franchise's best players in recent history.

This week's classic Rangers broadcasts on FOX Sports Southwest will feature memorable games where Adrián Beltré and Nelson Cruz were the centerpiece.

FOX Sports Southwest Broadcast Schedule (June 8-14)

Tuesday, June 9

5:00 p.m.: Adrián Beltré number retirement ceremony, June 8, 2019

Adrián Beltré number retirement ceremony, June 8, 2019 7:30 p.m.: July 30, 2017 vs. Baltimore Orioles (Adrián Beltré records 3,000th hit/Rangers lose, 10-6)

July 30, 2017 vs. Baltimore Orioles (Adrián Beltré records 3,000th hit/Rangers lose, 10-6) 10:30 p.m.: July 25, 2016 vs. Oakland Athletics (Adrián Beltré hits walk-off home run/Rangers win, 7-6)

Wednesday, June 10

10:00 a.m.: July 30, 2017 vs. Baltimore Orioles (Adrián Beltré records 3,000th hit/Rangers lose, 10-6)

July 30, 2017 vs. Baltimore Orioles (Adrián Beltré records 3,000th hit/Rangers lose, 10-6) 1:00 p.m.: July 25, 2016 vs. Oakland Athletics (Adrián Beltré hits walk-off home run/Rangers win, 7-6)

July 25, 2016 vs. Oakland Athletics (Adrián Beltré hits walk-off home run/Rangers win, 7-6) 3:30 p.m.: "#29" Adrián Beltré Special

Saturday, June 13

6:00 p.m.: July 27, 2010 vs. Oakland Athletics (Nelson Cruz hits walk-off home run/Rangers win, 3-1)

July 27, 2010 vs. Oakland Athletics (Nelson Cruz hits walk-off home run/Rangers win, 3-1) 8:30 p.m.: August 13, 2010 vs. Boston Red Sox (Nelson Cruz hits walk-off home run/Rangers win, 10-9)

August 13, 2010 vs. Boston Red Sox (Nelson Cruz hits walk-off home run/Rangers win, 10-9) 11:30 p.m.: July 27, 2010 vs. Oakland Athletics (Nelson Cruz hits walk-off home run/Rangers win, 3-1)

July 27, 2010 vs. Oakland Athletics (Nelson Cruz hits walk-off home run/Rangers win, 3-1) 1:00 a.m.: August 13, 2010 vs. Boston Red Sox (Nelson Cruz hits walk-off home run/Rangers win, 10-9)

Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app. All times listed are Central Standard Time.

105.3 The Fan Classic Game Broadcast

Saturday, June 13

6:00 p.m.: Texas Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Balcones—September 25, 2010 at Oakland (AL West division-clinching game/Rangers win, 4-3)

