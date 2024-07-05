After First Quality Star In 2024, Texas Rangers Ace Max Scherzer Offers Relief About His Arm Health
ARLINGTON — After his first start with the Texas Rangers in June, Max Scherzer threw out a few words of caution about his availablity going forward.
The three-time Cy Young winner said at the time that the nerve issue in his throwing arm was still bothering him, and he wasn't quite sure how his arm would respond to those first five innings in the big leagues.
After his third start on Thursday afternoon, Scherzer, who took the loss as the Rangers dropped the series finale 3-1 to the San Diego Padres, sounded downright excited about the status of his arm, which should be a relief to the Rangers.
"Physically, I'm definitely better. My arm felt better," Scherzer said. "From a physical standpoint, I'm really doing well, and that's what's encouraging coming out of this start."
He threw a season-high 90 pitches and said he felt strong going into the seventh inning. He recorded an out before being relieved. He recorded his first quality start of the season, holding the Padres to three runs on six hits and a walk. "I'm recovering well, so I should be good to go in five days and able to check that box. That's the good," he said. Scherzer is 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 11 strikeouts in his three appearances.
Scherzer, however, provided one disclaimer on his outing. "I pitched good today, I didn't pitch great," he said. "[I] got beat on a couple of pitches, and that's the difference in the ballgame sometimes like this. I tip my cap to them; they're a great team. I know where I need to get the ball. I made some good pitches, but I didn't make enough of them to win the game."
Scherzer the beneficiary of two outstanding defensive plays by left fielder Wyatt Langford, who robbed a potential two-run homer at the wall and later threw out a runner at home. Later, third baseman Josh Smith made a basket catch with his head facing away from the ball on a bloop fly in shallow left.
"That pumps everybody up. Defensively, we're doing some good things, and that's encouraging, to see great defense because hitting comes and goes," Scherzer, 39, said. "It doesn't matter what team you're on; it ebbs and flows throughout the season. When you play great defense, you always give your team a chance to win."
