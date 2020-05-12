Andrus, Kinsler Stole the Show in Game 2 of 2011 World Series

Game 2 of the 2011 World Series feels like a lifetime ago.

That lifetime ago feeling still recalls the dominance Elvis Andrus and Ian Kinsler displayed that night defensively, at the plate and on the base paths, helping the Rangers rally in the top of the 9th inning to pick up a 2-1 win, evening the 2011 Fall Classic at one game apiece.

Working behind Colby Lewis that night, Andrus and Kinsler were masterful up the middle, recording a number of outs at second base to keep things scoreless late into the night, including a terrific double play in the bottom of the fourth inning to retire Lance Berkman and Matt Holliday.

The duos best work came in the ninth inning though as Kinsler led off with a bloop single into shallow left-center off of Jason Motte, before then stealing second base on a bang-bang play to just beat the tag from Rafael Furcal.

At the plate, Andrus tried to bunt Kinsler over but pulled back. A few pitches later Andrus lined a single to center before then advancing to second on an error, putting runners at second and third with nobody out, bringing the heart of the Texas order to the plate.

Josh Hamilton then followed with a sacrifice fly to right to drive in Kinsler, sending Andrus to third. Michael Young then followed with a sacrifice fly to center, driving in Andrus for a 2-1 lead, leading to Neftali Feliz slamming the door in the bottom of the ninth for the one-run win, evening the series.

Rewatching Game 2, it's hard to overlook the brilliance the double-play combo displayed all night long.

On a night in which Cardinals' starter Jaime Garcia held the Rangers to just three hits and four total base runners through seven innings, it was Kinsler and Andrus who did the most damage.

In fact, of the five hits Texas recorded all night, Kinsler had two (plus a walk) and Andrus had one, accounting for 60 percent of Texas' offense on the night.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow Josh Carney on Twitter: @ByJoshCarney

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.