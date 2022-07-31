Skip to main content

Angels Rally Late to Top Rangers

Marcus Semien and Meibrys Viloria both homer for Texas.

Another late rally doomed the Texas Rangers in a 9-7 loss at the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

The Angels (43-58) scored five runs in the eighth, spoiling the Rangers’ shot at a series sweep. Texas (45-55) won the first two games of the four-game set at Anaheim Stadium and can still claim the series with a victory Sunday afternoon.

Luis Rengifo had the big blow for the Angels, a two-run go-ahead double in the eighth of Texas reliever Brett Martin (0-7) for a 9-7 lead. Martin’s wild pitch earlier also allowed a run to score.

The Rangers were in position for much of the game to get their third win in row. Marcus Semien gave Texas a 5-3 lead in the fourth on a three-run homer that scored John Smith and Meibrys Viloria.

Viloria, starting at catcher, added a two-run shot in the sixth to put Texas up 7-4.

The Rangers attempted to rally in the ninth, as Semien singled with one out and Jonah Heim followed with a walk. Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias got Nathaniel Lowe to ground out and Adolis Garcia to fly out to center to end it.

Rangers rookie Glenn Otto went five innings, giving up four runs on four hits with five strikeouts.

Texas shortstop Corey Seager (lower right leg contusion) missed his second consecutive game and outfielder Leody Taveras had the night off.

The series concludes with a 3:07 p.m. CT start Sunday. Dane Dunning (1-6) is expected to start for Texas with Reid Detmers (3-3) going for Los Angeles. The Rangers return home for a seven-game homestand beginning Monday with a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles.

