Angels Rally Late to Top Rangers
Another late rally doomed the Texas Rangers in a 9-7 loss at the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.
The Angels (43-58) scored five runs in the eighth, spoiling the Rangers’ shot at a series sweep. Texas (45-55) won the first two games of the four-game set at Anaheim Stadium and can still claim the series with a victory Sunday afternoon.
Luis Rengifo had the big blow for the Angels, a two-run go-ahead double in the eighth of Texas reliever Brett Martin (0-7) for a 9-7 lead. Martin’s wild pitch earlier also allowed a run to score.
The Rangers were in position for much of the game to get their third win in row. Marcus Semien gave Texas a 5-3 lead in the fourth on a three-run homer that scored John Smith and Meibrys Viloria.
Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek Series Win at Angels
Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Report: MLB Letter Argues To Retain Anti-Trust Exemption
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will hold hearings related to the anti-trust exemption, which MLB has enjoyed since 1922.
Rangers History Today: Big Day For Three Texas Legends
July 30 is a momentous day in Texas Rangers history, as three of the franchise's most beloved players hit career milestones or joined a Hall of Fame.
Viloria, starting at catcher, added a two-run shot in the sixth to put Texas up 7-4.
The Rangers attempted to rally in the ninth, as Semien singled with one out and Jonah Heim followed with a walk. Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias got Nathaniel Lowe to ground out and Adolis Garcia to fly out to center to end it.
Rangers rookie Glenn Otto went five innings, giving up four runs on four hits with five strikeouts.
Texas shortstop Corey Seager (lower right leg contusion) missed his second consecutive game and outfielder Leody Taveras had the night off.
The series concludes with a 3:07 p.m. CT start Sunday. Dane Dunning (1-6) is expected to start for Texas with Reid Detmers (3-3) going for Los Angeles. The Rangers return home for a seven-game homestand beginning Monday with a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles.