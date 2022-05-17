Skip to main content

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Taylor Hearn Takes the Hill

The Texas Rangers continue their series with the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels (24-13) at Texas Rangers (14-19)

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

7:07 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

-

Probables:

LAA: Reid Detmers (2-1, 3.77 ERA)

vs

TEX: Taylor Hearn (2-2, 5.26 ERA)

Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Hearn

Taylor Hearn

Taylor Hearn

May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Hearn

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: AM830 KLAA

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. LF Eli White

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. CF Adolis García

5. DH Nick Solak

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) celebrates with right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Play

Mitch Garver Begins Rehab Assignment with Frisco

Garver saw his first action in more than a week as he tries to work his way back to the Rangers' roster

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ted wil
Play

Rangers History Today: A Texas 18-Inning Marathon

On this date, the Texas Rangers played the first 18-inning game of their history — and they won.

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Explode for Six Runs in First Inning vs. Angels

Texas built a two-game win streak with an explosive opening inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
20 hours ago

6. RF Kole Calhoun

7. 1B Andy Ibáñez

8. C Sam Huff

9. 3B Charlie Culberson

Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Charlie Culberson (2) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Culberson

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.

Adolis Garcia

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1. RF Taylor Ward

2. CF Mike Trout

3. DH Shohei Ohtani

4. 3B Anthony Rendon

5. 1B Matt Duffy

6. 2B Luis Rengifo

7. C Chad Wallach

8. LF Brandon Marsh

9. SS Andrew Velazquez

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

C Mitch Garver (flexor strain): Garver began a rehab assignment with Double A Round Rock on Tuesday. Once he re-joins the Rangers, he’ll serve as a designated hitter as his flexor strain continues to heal.

RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster (Gray earned his first win of the season on Monday). Abreu will start a rehab assignment at Triple A Round Rock later this week.

RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton went on rehab assignment to Round Rock on Tuesday and was subsequently optioned back to Round Rock last Wednesday. He’s pitched three times for the Express since May 10, winning two games in relief.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) celebrates with right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Mitch Garver Begins Rehab Assignment with Frisco

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
ted wil
News

Rangers History Today: A Texas 18-Inning Marathon

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Explode for Six Runs in First Inning vs. Angels

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Jon Gray
News

Jon Gray Solid in Return, Rangers Top Angels

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
report-donald-trump-considering-bobby-valentine-for-us-ambassador-to-japan---image
News

Rangers History Today: Valentine Takes Over

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) hits a double during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

How Far Did Rangers Fall in SI MLB Power Rankings?

By Matthew PostinsMay 16, 2022
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
News

Rangers vs. Angels Pregame Notes: Jon Gray Set to Pitch

By Matthew PostinsMay 16, 2022
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Power Rangers: García, Calhoun Each Hit 2 Home Runs in Win Over Red Sox

By Chris HalickeMay 15, 2022