Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Taylor Hearn Takes the Hill

The Texas Rangers continue their series with the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels (24-13) at Texas Rangers (14-19)

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

7:07 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

-

Probables:

LAA: Reid Detmers (2-1, 3.77 ERA)

vs

TEX: Taylor Hearn (2-2, 5.26 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: AM830 KLAA

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. LF Eli White

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. CF Adolis García

5. DH Nick Solak

6. RF Kole Calhoun

7. 1B Andy Ibáñez

8. C Sam Huff

9. 3B Charlie Culberson

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1. RF Taylor Ward

2. CF Mike Trout

3. DH Shohei Ohtani

4. 3B Anthony Rendon

5. 1B Matt Duffy

6. 2B Luis Rengifo

7. C Chad Wallach

8. LF Brandon Marsh

9. SS Andrew Velazquez

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

C Mitch Garver (flexor strain): Garver began a rehab assignment with Double A Round Rock on Tuesday. Once he re-joins the Rangers, he’ll serve as a designated hitter as his flexor strain continues to heal.

RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster (Gray earned his first win of the season on Monday). Abreu will start a rehab assignment at Triple A Round Rock later this week.

RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton went on rehab assignment to Round Rock on Tuesday and was subsequently optioned back to Round Rock last Wednesday. He’s pitched three times for the Express since May 10, winning two games in relief.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

