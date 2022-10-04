Skip to main content

Rangers Prospects Homer in AFL Debuts

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

Texas Rangers prospects Trevor Hauver and Aaron Zavala both homered in their Arizona Fall League debuts on Monday, as the Surprise Saguaros defeated the Salt River Rafters 11-6.

The Rangers have nine players in the Arizona Fall League, all playing for the Saguaros.

Hauver and Zavala both ended their 2022 season with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, which won the Texas League championship.

Hauver hit his home run in the top of the seventh inning, which was a three-run shot. That gave Surprise a 10-3 lead. Hauver had a run-scoring single in the top of the second. He was the designated hitter and went 2-for-2 with four RBI and two walks. He also scored a run.

Zavala’s home run was a solo shot that came in the eighth inning. He played right field and finished 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored.

They weren’t the only Rangers prospects in the lineup for Surprise on Monday.

Luisangel Acuña started at shortstop and went 2-for-5.

The Surprise team features players from the Rangers, the Houston Astros, the Kansas City Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In other AFL games on Monday, the Peoria Javelinas beat the Glendale Desert Dogs 5-3 and the Scottsdale Scorpions beat the Mesa Solar Sox 7-4.

Action continues on Tuesday when Surprise faces Peoria in the late game at 8:35 central time. Earlier on Tuesday Salt River faces Glendale and Scottsdale takes on Mesa.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

