Baltimore Butt-Kicking! Texas Rangers Lose 4th Straight, 7th Consecutive Road Game
The Baltimore Orioles hammered seven extra-base hits, including four home runs and three doubles to beat the Texas Rangers on Thursday.
The Texas Rangers are breaking bad and it continued in Baltimore.
The Orioles blasted the Rangers 11-2 in the series opener Thursday night at Camden Yards.
It's the Rangers fourth consecutive loss and seventh consecutive road loss.
The Orioles hammered seven extra-base hits, including four home runs and three doubles. Jon Gray, coming off six scoreless innings on Saturday, took the brunt from Baltimore, allowing eight runs on nine hits in five innings.
The Rangers had 12 hits, but 10 of those were singles. They started the game with three consecutive singles, but Marcus Semien was caught stealing, Adolis Garcia struck out, and Wyatt Langford flew out.
Garcia's homer in the fourth inning made it 6-1, but Baltimore scored two more in the bottom of the inning on Cedric Mullins' two-run homer to push the lead back to 8-1.
Three thoughts from Thursday's game:
1. Gray Day
Jon Gray didn't have it. He allowed eight runs on nine hits, including two home runs in five innings. It's the second time in his past three starts that Gray has been lit up. The Mets scored nine runs on 11 hits in three innings against Gray on June 17. He threw six scoreless innings against the Royals on Saturday.
2. Baltimore Belts
The Orioles belted seven extra-base hits to run their MLB-leading number to 299. Baltimore hit four homers and three doubles. The Rangers rank 25th in extra-base hits with 125, including Josh Smith's double and Garcia's homer on Thursday.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Max Scherzer (1-0, 0.00) faces Orioles right-hander Albert Suárez (3-2, 2.70) at 6:05 p.m. Friday.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.