Skip to main content

Orioles Complete Season Sweep of Rangers

Texas found no answers for Baltimore, even though the O's traded away a couple of key players.

Texas was swept by Baltimore on Wednesday, as the Orioles defeated the Rangers 6-3 at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (46-58) have now been swept in three of their last five series, dating back to their series against Seattle before the All-Star break. The Orioles (54-51) not only swept the series, but the season series with the Rangers.

The Rangers are now 5-10 since the break, and even their best starter, Martín Pérez couldn’t stop the bleeding Wednesday despite doing his part.

He tied his season and career high with nine strikeouts. He gave up one run, five hits and three walks in six innings. He left with the game tied at 1-1.

The Orioles did their damage on a beleaguered Rangers bullpen after Pérez left the game.

The Orioles took the lead in the top of the seventh, as the Rangers brought in reliever Matt Moore. He gave up a one-out solo home run to former Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos to make it 2-1 Baltimore.

That lead was brief. Rangers catcher Jonah Heim tied it in the bottom of the seventh with his 13th home run of the season off Orioles reliever Dillon Tate.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 3, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers retired broadcaster Vin Scully speaks during a ceremony to induct his name into the Dodgers Ring of Honor during a MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

My Conversation with Vin Scully

The legendary Dodgers broadcaster, who died Tuesday at 94, paid his first visit to Arlington in 1997 as a part of the first year of Interleague play

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Rangers - Martin Perez
Play

Can Rangers Avoid Winless Season Series vs. Orioles?

A Texas win on Wednesday would avoid going winless in a season series against an AL opponent for the first time in franchise history.

By Bri Amaranthus7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers former broadcaster Vin Scully before game two of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Chris Woodward Remembers Vin Scully

The Rangers manager, a Southern California native and former Dodgers coach, talked about his connection to the late broadcaster on Tuesday.

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
17 hours ago

The Orioles made it stick in the eighth off Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc. With two outs, Terrin Vavra’s double scored Jorge Mateo to break the tie, and Chirinos followed with a single to score Vavra to make it 4-2.

In the ninth, Baltimore managed two more runs off Rangers reliever Jonathan Hernandez, as Anthony Santander had an RBI double. He later scored on two wild pitches by Hernandez.

For the first time in the series the Rangers didn’t fall behind by multiple runs early. In fact, the Rangers grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI single from Adolis García, which scored Corey Seager.

But the Orioles tied the game in the top of the second after Ryan McKenna’s solo home run.

The Rangers added a run in the ninth on a Marcus Semien home run, but all it did was extend the game by one at-bat.

The Rangers are expected to start Top 30 prospect Cole Ragans on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. It will be Ragans’ Major League debut.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Orioles Complete Season Sweep of Rangers

Texas found no answers for Baltimore, even though the O's traded away a couple of key players.

Texas was swept by Baltimore on Wednesday, as the Orioles defeated the Rangers 6-3 at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (46-58) have now been swept in three of their last five series, dating back to their series against Seattle before the All-Star break. The Orioles (54-51) not only swept the series, but the season series with the Rangers.

The Rangers are now 5-10 since the break, and even their best starter, Martín Pérez couldn’t stop the bleeding Wednesday despite doing his part.

He tied his season and career high with nine strikeouts. He gave up one run, five hits and three walks in six innings. He left with the game tied at 1-1.

The Orioles did their damage on a beleaguered Rangers bullpen after Pérez left the game.

The Orioles took the lead in the top of the seventh, as the Rangers brought in reliever Matt Moore. He gave up a one-out solo home run to former Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos to make it 2-1 Baltimore.

That lead was brief. Rangers catcher Jonah Heim tied it in the bottom of the seventh with his 13th home run of the season off Orioles reliever Dillon Tate.

The Orioles made it stick in the eighth off Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc. With two outs, Terrin Vavra’s double scored Jorge Mateo to break the tie, and Chirinos followed with a single to score Vavra to make it 4-2.

In the ninth, Baltimore managed two more runs off Rangers reliever Jonathan Hernandez, as Anthony Santander had an RBI double. He later scored on two wild pitches by Hernandez.

For the first time in the series the Rangers didn’t fall behind by multiple runs early. In fact, the Rangers grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI single from Adolis García, which scored Corey Seager.

But the Orioles tied the game in the top of the second after Ryan McKenna’s solo home run.

The Rangers added a run in the ninth on a Marcus Semien home run, but all it did was extend the game by one at-bat.

The Rangers are expected to start Top 30 prospect Cole Ragans on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. It will be Ragans’ Major League debut.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 3, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers retired broadcaster Vin Scully speaks during a ceremony to induct his name into the Dodgers Ring of Honor during a MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

My Conversation with Vin Scully

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
Rangers - Martin Perez
News

Can Rangers Avoid Winless Season Series vs. Orioles?

By Bri Amaranthus7 hours ago
Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers former broadcaster Vin Scully before game two of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chris Woodward Remembers Vin Scully

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Aug 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) delivers to the plate during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Orioles 8, Rangers 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff17 hours ago
Aug 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria (60) slides into second base with a double as Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12) applies the late tag during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Orioles Charge Past Rangers Again

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Jul 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dallas Keuchel Debuts in Rangers System

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Jon Daniels / Chris Young
News

Rangers Starting Pitching: 'Clear Top Priority'

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
News

Rangers Move Starting Pitcher to 15-Day IL

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago