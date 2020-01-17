Rangers Maven
Baseball America Releases Rangers' Top Ten Prospect Rankings

Chris Halicke

Baseball America released their 2020 preseason top ten prospect rankings in the Rangers' organization, which included an influx of international talent.

To little surprise, third baseman Josh Jung and catcher Sam Huff topped the list at numbers one and two respectively. Leody Taveras was ranked third and pitching prospects Hans Crouse and Joe Palumbo were ranked sixth and seventh respectively. 

Nick Solak, who has a very decent shot at making the Rangers' 26-man roster on Opening Day, is ranked fourth by Baseball America. 

Five of Baseball America's top ten Rangers' prospects were international signings, with shortstop Maximo Acosta sky-rocketing up the rankings to fifth. 

Acosta, signed in 2019 out of Venezuela, is drawing comparisons to Yankees' Gleyber Torres by BA scouts, praising both his bat and glove. Acosta has yet to make his professional debut, but there's a good chance we see him in the Rookie-level Arizona league in 2020.

Luisangel Acuna, younger brother of Ronald Acuna Jr., is ranked eighth in BA's rankings. Acuna was signed out of Venezuela in 2018, and according to Baseball America, is the team's top signing from that international class. 

Rounding out the rankings is power-hitting Bayron Lora at ninth and hard-throwing right-hander Ronny Henriquez at number ten. Dominican-born Lora profiles as a right-fielder, with his 6'5" 230-pound frame. He could become an option as a first baseman down the road. Lora is already reaching exit velocities up to 112-mph. 

Henriquez, who signed in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic, is praised mainly for his fastball. He shows potential with his slider and changeup and "has a chance to develop into a midrotation starter."

According to Baseball America, the Rangers have a "deep system but not an elite one." Injuries to several pitchers have hurt BA's views on the Rangers' system, along with the lack of quality hitters. 

Hans Crouse, who was the Rangers' top prospect a season ago on Baseball America, is coming off a minor surgery to remove a bone spur in his elbow. He is projected to be ready to go before spring training. 

