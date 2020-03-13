Inside The Rangers
Best and Worst: Checking in on Dallas Sports Pros During 'Hiatus'

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - The last 48 hours have been among the most monumental in sports history.

The NBA’s decision to suspend the regular season due to the COVID-19 coronavirus can only be described as surreal. The dominos that fell afterwards ... the cancellation of the NCAA Basketball Tournaments, MLB suspending Spring Training and delaying opening day, NHL suspending play, NFL cancelling annual owners meeting, postponement of the Masters… the list goes on and on.

The coronavirus precautions are leaving many scared, out of work and with more time on their hands.

In compliance with a league memo sent to all NBA teams, the Dallas Mavericks will cease team activities through Monday, March 16. The Mavs have already started giving instructions to players. Owner Mark Cuban and coach Rick Carlisle both said Mavs players have been told to stay in town, to recognize that "this is not a vacation,'' and to be "responsible.''

Due to coronavirus, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy cancelled his trip to Oxnard, Mike Fisher has learned. The trip was to "see the operation'' scheduled to be put in place on July 21 when Fisher was told the team is to arrive there for its annual NFL training camp.

Another update, the NFL has issued a memo to teams prohibiting them from traveling to visit NFL Draft prospects or inviting players to their facilities.

According to social media posts, the Cowboys are still working out and preparing for their season. ... along with certain cautionary changes ...

Social Media Updates from Dallas Sports Professionals:

Dallas Mavs:

Screen Shot 2020-03-13 at 5.41.05 PM
Screen Shot 2020-03-13 at 5.40.02 PM

KRISTAPS PORZINGIS:

Screen Shot 2020-03-13 at 2.22.50 PM

Dallas Cowboys:

Screen Shot 2020-03-13 at 2.59.22 PM

Texas Rangers:

Screen Shot 2020-03-13 at 5.40.54 PM
FullSizeRender

We'll keep adding to the list ...

We need fun. This is fun. Consider the Mavs' Jalen Brunson, who just underwent shoulder surgery but is nevertheless having social-media fun ...

