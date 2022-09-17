Skip to main content

WATCH: Rangers Prospect Blaine Crim Matches Career High in Hits

The first baseman, now with Triple-A Round Rock, is off to a great start with his new team.

It didn’t take long for Texas Rangers first baseman prospect Blaine Crim to make an impression after his call-up to Triple-A Round Rock earlier this week.

Crim, a recent Texas League Player of the Week, earned that promotion and in his third game with the Express tied his career high for hits in a game. The Express’ social media staff, along with MILB, captured each one.

Crim went 5-for-5 in the game, scoring three runs against El Paso.

He made his debut on Tuesday against El Paso, going 1-for-3 with two RBI. In Wednesday’s contest, he went 0-for-4.

His most recent game was on Friday, where he went 1-for-3 with a walk. He had a .467 batting average after the game.

Crim earned the Texas League honors last week after he tied two franchise records. He became the second player in Frisco history to homer in five consecutive games, accomplishing the feat from Aug. 31-Sept. 4 in Amarillo. He also tied the franchise record for hits in a game with five. He hit .500 for that week.

Crim, a 19th-round pick of the Rangers in 2019, batted .295/.363/.508/.871 with 24 home runs and 91 RBI with the RoughRiders while playing first base.

Crim was part of three moves the organization made to call up players to get them a bit more playing time. The Rangers promoted two players to Double-A Frisco — outfielder Evan Carter and infielder Thomas Saggese. Both were at High Class-A Hickory, which just wrapped up its season.

The Rangers also announced the nine players that would go Arizona Fall League next month, with three Top 30 prospects among them — infielder Luisangel Acuña, right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker and outfielder Aaron Zavala.

