Outside of the actual MLB playoffs, no team has made a bigger splash this postseason than the Texas Rangers. The hiring of World Series-winning manager Bruce Bochy signaled a dramatic paradigm shift in Arlington.

The Rangers are no longer rolling out managers with little or no experience at the highest level of baseball. This isn’t Chris Woodward or Jeff Banister or even the much-beloved Ron Washington.

Bochy is a proven winner with more than 2,000 wins in the Majors under his belt. He won it all three times with the San Francisco Giants, the first at the expense of the Rangers in 2010.

But now he’s in Arlington ready to lead a squad that’s posted six straight losing seasons, but boasts several core pieces, namely Corey Seagar and Marcus Semien, and an ever-improving minor-league system.

Since the hiring of Bochy on Friday, InsideTheRangers.com beat writer Matt Postins has broken down this transitional moment in franchise history in a series of stories. He’s told us what it means, what others think, the historical significance, what to look forward to next season and in the years to come, and so much more.

Bochy is scheduled to meet the local Rangers meeting for the first time on Monday. Ahead of that press conference, here’s a rundown of all things Bochy posted on this page so far.

