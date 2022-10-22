Skip to main content

Buster Posey on Bruce Bochy: 'Tell You Like It Is'

The Texas Rangers hired Bruce Bochy on Friday. Former Giants catcher Buster Posey shared his thoughts about his former manager.

Buster Posey was the catcher for San Francisco for nearly Bruce Bochy’s entire tenure managing the Giants.

It’s safe to say he has plenty of say about his old manager.

The Texas Rangers hired Bochy as their new manager on Friday. Bochy led the Giants to three World Series titles in five years, with Posey servings as the backstop for all three title runs.

A few years ago, as Bochy was preparing to step aside in 2019 — with more than 2,000 wins — Posey was asked to describe his boss. Posey was happy to share his thoughts in a video posted by ABC 7 in Southern California.

“I don’t know if you’d say he’s a dying breed, but he’s always so stoic,” Posey said. “He’s like the old-school, John Wayne, tough guy, you know? I think that’s a positive. I think sometimes it’s good to have that personality … what’s the right word? In this PC world that we live in, he’ll tell you how it is. How about that?”

Bochy is the first manager the Rangers have hired that had World Series championship credentials as a manager. Before Friday, Bochy was serving as the manager of the French national team and as a special advisor to the Giants.

The Rangers began discussions with Bochy last week in Nashville. The only other candidate for the job was interim manager Tony Beasley.

Bochy is set to meet the local media in his first press conference scheduled for Monday.

