Rangers Sign Four More 2022 Draft Picks

Texas has now signed 12 of its 18 selections and has until Aug. 1 to get the rest to agree to terms.

The Texas Rangers announced the official signing of four more 2022 MLB Draft selections on Thursday.

The picks that signed were shortstop Chandler Pollard (fifth round), outfielder Tommy Specht (sixth round), right-handed pitcher Luis Ramirez and right-handed pitcher Andrew Owen (14th round).

That means the Rangers have signed 12 of their 18 draft selections.

On Wednesday, the Rangers announced the signing of fourth-round pick Brock Porter.

Porter, a right-hander out of St. Mary's Prep in Orchard Lake, Mich., was the 2022 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year. MLB.com had Porter ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect and as the highest-ranked high-school arm in the draft. Porter went 9-0 with three no-hitters, a 0.41 ERA, and 115 strikeouts in 58 innings in 2022.

On Wednesday, the Rangers officially announced the signings of seven draft picks, including their first-round pick, Kumar Rocker. He reportedly agreed to a $5.2 million deal.

The Rangers announced six other signings that day — RHP Matt Brosky (eighth round) SS Griffin Cheney (ninth round), OF Josh Hatcher (10th round), LHP Kohl Drake (11th round), RHP Jackson Kelley (12th round), and LHP Justin Sanchez (18th round).

The Rangers have the following draft picks remaining to be signed: RHP Caden Marcum (13th round), SS Jack Goodman (15th round), RHP Nick Bautista III (16th round), LHP Carson Dorsey (17th round), RHP Grayson Saunier (19th round) and RHP Matt Scott (20th round).

The Rangers have until Aug. 1 to sign their remaining picks.

