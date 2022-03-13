Skip to main content

Clayton Kershaw: Rangers vs. Dodgers? Newly Signed Star Reveals Thoughts

Playing close to home had an appeal. And maybe it still will ... someday.

ARLINGTON - Clayton Kershaw's temptation as it regards his hometown Texas Rangers was very real.

How real?

Kershaw, who just signed a one-year deal to remain with the Los Angeles Dodgers, told reporters this weekend that his decision came down to the Dodgers and the Rangers.

Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning during the first inning during game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
He also noted that his choice was driven by a desire to end up the season winning a World Series this year - and in all fairness to the Rangers, that is presently more likely to occur in L.A. than it is in Arlington.

He also added that he phoned Rangers GM Chris Young the day the lockout was lifted to inform him of the decision - and, it seems, how difficult a decision it was to make.

Kershaw, 33, is a DFW native with eight All-Star Games, three Cy Young Awards and an MVP to his credit. Reporters, in talking to him, used the phrase "no secret'' in relaying his thoughts on his final two suitors. Indeed, Kershaw had only really been linked to the Rangers and Dodgers in free agency.

In his pursuit of another ring, Kershaw on Saturday night signed with the Dodgers via the terms of a one-year, $17 million deal. That means that the Rangers will have to wait on getting better faster, something the all-time great lefty would've have helped with in terms of accelerated development.

But that one-year deal? Maybe the Rangers can have better luck making Clayton Kershaw's 2023 decision an even closer one.

