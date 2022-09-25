Postgame Notes: Guardians 4, Rangers 2

Here are the postgame notes for the Texas Rangers' 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night at Globe Life Field.

TEXAS has dropped the first 2 G of this series, and will need a win tomorrow to avoid posting a losing record on this 6-game homestand vs. LAA (2-1) and CLE (0-2)…has gone 1-4 against the Guardians in 2022, with tonight’s defeat securing 5th consecutive loss in the season series between the two clubs (2017-19, 2021-22)…lost night despite a pair of solo home runs (Semien/Huff), as TEX is 2-8 in last 10 G with multiple home runs.

GLENN OTTO did not factor into the decision after he exited with 2 outs in the 6th and the score tied, 1-1…was lifted in favor of Brock Burke with a runner on 3rd, but avoided further damage when Burke retired Josh Naylor (4-3 groundout) for the final out in the frame…Otto cruised through his first 4.0 innings of work, holding the Guardians hitless (0-for-12, BB) until Oscar Gonzalez led off the 5th inning with a game-tying solo home run…allowed just 3 hits, all of which went for extra bases (HR-Gonzalez, 3B-Rosario, 2B-Gimenez)…threw 46 of 76 (60.5%) pitches for strikes, walking just one of 21 batters faced…Otto has issued one walk over his last 2 starts (9.0 IP) after posting a 4.55 walks per 9 innings rate over his first 23 starts to open the season.

MARCUS SEMIEN gave the Rangers an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the 3rd inning…leads club in both hits (31) and home runs (4, tied w/ García) in September, his 3rd month w/ 30+ hits this season (also 31-June, 30-July)…Semien now has 24 HR and 24 SB in 2022, one shy in each category of joining Adolis García (25 HR/25 SB) as the 2nd Ranger with 25+ HR/25+ SB this season…reached base 3 times tonight (HR, 1B, BB), and is batting .336/.381/.602/.983 (43-128) over his last 31 G (beg. 8/21) to raise his season BA from .232 to .254 and his season OPS from .696 to .750.

SAM HUFF cut the deficit to 2-4 in the 9th inning with a first-pitch solo home run off the batter’s eye in center field, his 3rd long ball of the season…the 443-foot shot was his longest of the season, and left his bat at an exit velocity of 108.9 mph (3rd-highest in ’22, per Statcast)…finished with 2 hits tonight, as he also singled in the 2nd inning, his first multi-hit showing since 6/1 vs. TB (2-for-3, HR).

CLEVELAND has won 17 of last 20 G overall and 18 of last 23 G on the road, including 8 straight away contests…marks longest road win streak since going 10-0 from 8/8-29/20…logged their 35th come from behind win after facing a 1-0 deficit in the 3rd inning… remain undefeated on current and final road trip to CWS (3-0) and TEX (2-0 + 1 G).

CAL QUANTRILL made his team-leading 30th start of the season as he secured his 10th straight victory, extending his career-high…has not lost a game since July 5 at DET…came into the game receiving an MLB-best 6.59 runs of support per 9.0 innings in 2022, but only received 2 runs of support tonight…Quantrill is now 10-0 with a 3.12 ERA (30 ER/86.2 IP) over his last 15 starts after finishing the game with the final line of, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R-ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, and 1 HR.

AMED ROSARIO extended his hitting streak to 6 G after a 2-for-4 performance that included a 2B, 3B, and an RBI…is hitting .372 (16-43) with a 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, and 10 RBI over his last 9 G.

ANDRES GIMENEZ has reached base safely in 24 of his last 25 G after going 2-for-3 with an 2B, HR, and an RBI and is currently on a 6 G hitting streak (10-23, HR, and 1 RBI)

OSCAR GONZALEZ totaled a multi-HR game for the second time this season (9/9 at MIN)…finished the game 2-for-4 with 2 HR and 2 RBI…has hit .322 (28-87) with 5 2B, 6 HR, and 18 RBI over his last 21 G.

MISCELLANEOUS: 5 of the 6 runs scored in tonight’s game came via solo home runs (3-CLE, 2-TEX)…Josh Jung has drawn a walk in each of his last 2 G after going walk-less in 13 straight G to open his MLB career…José Ramírez was intentionally walked by Brock Burke in the 8th inning, the 2nd time he has received an IBB against the Rangers this season (also 6/7 at CLE-G1)…he joins SEA’s Julio Rodriguez (2x) and OAK’s Sean Murphy (2x) as the only players with multiple IBB vs. TEX in 2022…Texas had at least one batter reach base in all but one inning (8th), but finished 0-for-7 w/ RISP.