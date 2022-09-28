Skip to main content

Rangers Prospect New Round Rock Strikeout King

The pitcher reached the milestone in his final start with the Express on Tuesday against Sugar Land.

Texas Rangers prospect Cole Winn is now the single-season strikeout king for the Triple-A Round Rock Express.

The Express became a Triple-A franchise in 2005.

Winn, who is the Rangers’ No. 10 prospect per MLB.com, has spent the entire season with the Express. Winn passed the mark of 118 strikeouts during the Express’ game against Sugar Land on Tuesday night.

Winn left the game after four innings, giving up five hits and four runs while walking five hitters. He also struck out seven, which gave him 123 strikeouts for the season. With the Express wrapping up the 2022 season, he likely made his last start of the season.

Winn entered the game with a 9-8 record and a 6.42 ERA, the latter of which has been a sticking point all season. Still, the MLB.com projects making his MLB debut in 2023 debut.

Winn is on his third minor-league season after being taken No. 15 overall by Texas in the 2018 MLB Draft. He started his minor-league career with a 2019 season at Class A Hickory where he went 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA, with 68 innings pitched and 65 strikeouts.

After no season in 2020, Winn spent most of last season at Frisco, while making one start at Round Rock. He went 4-3 and improved on his ERA (2.41) and struck out 107 hitters in 86 innings. His WHIP (walks and hits allowed per nine innings) was 0.86.

