Watch: Corey Seager Ties MLB Home Run Record for Rangers
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager tied a Major League record with his home run in the top of the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins on Monday night.
The Rangers were playing a day-night doubleheader with the Marlins.
Seager’s homer, his 30th of the season, drove in Marcus Semien, to cut the Marlins’ lead to 10-6.
With that blast, Seager reached 30 home runs for the first time in his career. But he also tied the record for the most long balls by a left-handed shortstop in Major League history. Rangers teammate Brad Miller set the mark with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016. Miller is currently on the injured list.
The Rangers held a 3-1 lead after Josh Jung hit a solo homer and Semien hit a two-run shot in the top of the fifth inning. But the Marlins blasted Rangers pitching for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a big lead.
The Rangers were cutting into the lead as they went to the bottom of the seventh inning.
Rangers Promote Three Prospects
All three have had great seasons in the Texas system, and two are Top 30 prospects.
Watch: Rangers OF Flashes Leather at Miami
The Texas rookie made an impact in Monday's first game of a doubleheader in Miami.
GAME UPDATES: Seager Fuels Rangers Rally
Texas plays a Monday doubleheader at the Miami Marlins before returning home to face the Oakland Athletics.
The Texas Rangers defeated the Miami Marlins, 3-2, in the first game of the day-night doubleheader.
The Rangers were down 2-0 in the game and rallied to score three runs in the final three innings to claim the victory. Jung doubled home Mark Mathias and Sam Huff scored Mathias on a fielder’s choice groundout in the top of the seventh to tie it 2-2.
In the top of the eighth, Mathias drew a bases loaded walk that scored Corey Seager for the winning run.
Rangers starter Glenn Otto drew a no-decision but pitched six innings of three-hit baseball. He gave up both Marlins runs, walked two and struck out two. Jonathan Hernandez took the win in relief, improving to 2-2. Jose Leclerc claimed his fifth save of the season.
Before Game 2, the Rangers activated pitcher Jon Gray to start and optioned pitcher Tyson Miller back to Triple-A.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.