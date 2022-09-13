Skip to main content

Watch: Corey Seager Ties MLB Home Run Record for Rangers

The left-handed hitter tied a Rangers teammate for the most home runs by a left-handed shortstop in MLB history.

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager tied a Major League record with his home run in the top of the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

The Rangers were playing a day-night doubleheader with the Marlins.

Seager’s homer, his 30th of the season, drove in Marcus Semien, to cut the Marlins’ lead to 10-6.

With that blast, Seager reached 30 home runs for the first time in his career. But he also tied the record for the most long balls by a left-handed shortstop in Major League history. Rangers teammate Brad Miller set the mark with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016. Miller is currently on the injured list.

The Rangers held a 3-1 lead after Josh Jung hit a solo homer and Semien hit a two-run shot in the top of the fifth inning. But the Marlins blasted Rangers pitching for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a big lead.

The Rangers were cutting into the lead as they went to the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Texas Rangers defeated the Miami Marlins, 3-2, in the first game of the day-night doubleheader.

The Rangers were down 2-0 in the game and rallied to score three runs in the final three innings to claim the victory. Jung doubled home Mark Mathias and Sam Huff scored Mathias on a fielder’s choice groundout in the top of the seventh to tie it 2-2.

In the top of the eighth, Mathias drew a bases loaded walk that scored Corey Seager for the winning run.

Rangers starter Glenn Otto drew a no-decision but pitched six innings of three-hit baseball. He gave up both Marlins runs, walked two and struck out two. Jonathan Hernandez took the win in relief, improving to 2-2. Jose Leclerc claimed his fifth save of the season.

Before Game 2, the Rangers activated pitcher Jon Gray to start and optioned pitcher Tyson Miller back to Triple-A.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

