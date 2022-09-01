Now that Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has surpassed his career high for home runs, the question now is high far up he can climb the Rangers’ single-season list?

Seager had sat on 26 home runs, his previous career high from 2016, for 13 games before he hit a pair against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, including a ninth-inning shot that helped the Rangers nearly rally to tie in the bottom of the ninth. That drought was a season-high for Seager.

Seager finished off the Houston Astros series with a home run on Wednesday, giving him 29 for the season, putting him alongside, New York’s Anthony Rizzo, the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, Minnesota’s Byron Buxton and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. He’s pushing Milwaukee’s Willy Adames for most home runs hit at shortstop.

Seager’s streak of five straight games with a long ball just before the All-Star Break is a MLB season-high and tied for the longest streak by a shortstop since 1901.

When it comes to Rangers history, Seager is the second primary shortstop in team history to have a season of at least 25 home runs. The other was Alex Rodriguez, who hit more than 25 home runs three times from 2001-03.

Joining the top 10 home run hitters in Texas history is going to be tough, however. In fact, supplanting Rodriguez at the top of the shortstop list will be even harder.

Rodriguez has the two highest single-season totals in Rangers history — 57 in 2002 and 52 in '01. He’s the only Rangers hitter with one season of 50 or more home runs, must less two.

The rest of the top 10 is filled with players that have hit more that 40 home runs in a single season. That includes former Rangers and Senators slugger Frank Howard (44 or more three times), Juan Gonzalez (45 or more three times) and Rafael Palmeiro (47 twice).

Seager needs 14 more homers to reach the top 10. The Rangers have 34 games remaining. Seager would need to hit one out about every 2.5 games.

It’s a tall order, even for a hitter of like Seager.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

