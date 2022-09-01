Skip to main content
How High Can Corey Seager Get on Rangers Homer List?

How High Can Corey Seager Get on Rangers Homer List?

Now that the shortstop has surpassed his career high in homers, is the Texas top 10 single-season list in sight?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the shortstop has surpassed his career high in homers, is the Texas top 10 single-season list in sight?

Now that Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has surpassed his career high for home runs, the question now is high far up he can climb the Rangers’ single-season list?

Seager had sat on 26 home runs, his previous career high from 2016, for 13 games before he hit a pair against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, including a ninth-inning shot that helped the Rangers nearly rally to tie in the bottom of the ninth. That drought was a season-high for Seager.

Seager finished off the Houston Astros series with a home run on Wednesday, giving him 29 for the season, putting him alongside, New York’s Anthony Rizzo, the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, Minnesota’s Byron Buxton and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. He’s pushing Milwaukee’s Willy Adames for most home runs hit at shortstop. 

Seager’s streak of five straight games with a long ball just before the All-Star Break is a MLB season-high and tied for the longest streak by a shortstop since 1901.

When it comes to Rangers history, Seager is the second primary shortstop in team history to have a season of at least 25 home runs. The other was Alex Rodriguez, who hit more than 25 home runs three times from 2001-03.

Joining the top 10 home run hitters in Texas history is going to be tough, however. In fact, supplanting Rodriguez at the top of the shortstop list will be even harder.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Rangers - Leiter

Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Wraps August Up Strong

His final appearance of the month continues an upward trend for the right-hander, who set a career high for strikeouts in his previous start.

By Matthew Postins
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
Play

Game Notes: Astros 5, Rangers 3

Notes from Houston's win Wednesday to sweep the two-game series in Arlington.

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Texas Rangers Spring Training

Rangers Release 2023 Spring Training Schedule

Texas will end its preparation for the 2023 season with a pair of exhibition games at Globe Life Field.

By Inside The Rangers Staff

Rodriguez has the two highest single-season totals in Rangers history — 57 in 2002 and 52 in '01. He’s the only Rangers hitter with one season of 50 or more home runs, must less two.

The rest of the top 10 is filled with players that have hit more that 40 home runs in a single season. That includes former Rangers and Senators slugger Frank Howard (44 or more three times), Juan Gonzalez (45 or more three times) and Rafael Palmeiro (47 twice).

Seager needs 14 more homers to reach the top 10. The Rangers have 34 games remaining. Seager would need to hit one out about every 2.5 games.

It’s a tall order, even for a hitter of like Seager.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers
How High Can Corey Seager Get on Rangers Homer List?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

How High Can Corey Seager Get on Rangers Homer List?

Now that the shortstop has surpassed his career high in homers, is the Texas top 10 single-season list in sight?

Now that Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has surpassed his career high for home runs, the question now is high far up he can climb the Rangers’ single-season list?

Seager had sat on 26 home runs, his previous career high from 2016, for 13 games before he hit a pair against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, including a ninth-inning shot that helped the Rangers nearly rally to tie in the bottom of the ninth. That drought was a season-high for Seager.

Seager finished off the Houston Astros series with a home run on Wednesday, giving him 29 for the season, putting him alongside, New York’s Anthony Rizzo, the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, Minnesota’s Byron Buxton and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. He’s pushing Milwaukee’s Willy Adames for most home runs hit at shortstop. 

Seager’s streak of five straight games with a long ball just before the All-Star Break is a MLB season-high and tied for the longest streak by a shortstop since 1901.

When it comes to Rangers history, Seager is the second primary shortstop in team history to have a season of at least 25 home runs. The other was Alex Rodriguez, who hit more than 25 home runs three times from 2001-03.

Joining the top 10 home run hitters in Texas history is going to be tough, however. In fact, supplanting Rodriguez at the top of the shortstop list will be even harder.

Rodriguez has the two highest single-season totals in Rangers history — 57 in 2002 and 52 in '01. He’s the only Rangers hitter with one season of 50 or more home runs, must less two.

The rest of the top 10 is filled with players that have hit more that 40 home runs in a single season. That includes former Rangers and Senators slugger Frank Howard (44 or more three times), Juan Gonzalez (45 or more three times) and Rafael Palmeiro (47 twice).

Seager needs 14 more homers to reach the top 10. The Rangers have 34 games remaining. Seager would need to hit one out about every 2.5 games.

It’s a tall order, even for a hitter of like Seager.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers - Leiter
Prospects

Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Wraps August Up Strong

By Matthew Postins
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Game Notes: Astros 5, Rangers 3

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Texas Rangers Spring Training
News

Rangers Release 2023 Spring Training Schedule

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Jul 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Kole Calhoun (56) catches a fly ball hit by Seattle Mariners right fielder Adam Frazier (not pictured) during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Aug. 31

By Matthew Postins
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Ace Martín Pérez Seeks Even August

By Matthew Postins
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Game Notes: Astros 4, Rangers 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson (65) is congratulated by first base coach Corey Ragsdale (64) after bunting for his first MLB hit during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Astros Best Rangers in Series Opener

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers, Astros Start Two-Game Series

By Matthew Postins