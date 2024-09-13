Corey Seager Is Done: Texas Rangers Slugger Having Season-Ending Sports Hernia Surgery
Corey Seager's season is done.
The Texas Rangers slugger will have season-ending sports hernia surgery on Friday, Rangers general manager Chris Young told MLB.com on Thursday.
Seager, who has been on the injured list since Sept. 3 with right hip discomfort, had a surgery to repair a sports hernia on Jan. 30 and missed much of spring training.
That was hernia surgery on his left side. The one on Friday is on the right.
Seager, 30, finishes 2024 batting .278 with 30 home runs, 21 doubles, and 74 RBI in 123 games. All are three-year lows, except for his batting average.
The two-time World Series MVP started slow this season after missing most of spring training while recuperating from left sports hernia surgery. He was given days off each week through most of April and May. He earned his third consecutive All-Star selection this summer and hit a 11 home runs in August, tying his career-high for most homers in a month, which he first did in May. In both months, he hit 11 homers in 25 games.
Seager batted .236 with two homers in 27 games in March and April but turned it on in May, batting .287 with 11 homers and 21 RBI in 25 games. Seager heated up again in July, batting .311 with seven doubles and four homers in 24 games.
In Rangers wins, Seager batted .323 with 15 homers, 15 doubles, 46 RBI and a .981 OPS. In Rangers losses, Seager batted .235 with 15 homers, six doubles, 28 RBI and a .752 OPS.
