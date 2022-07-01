Where Do Rangers Stand in All-Star Game Voting?

The results are in for the first round of voting for the Midsummer Classic in Los Angeles next month

The Texas Rangers did not have any players make to the finals of All-Star Game voting, as the final results of phase one voting were released on Thursday.

The only players guaranteed a starting spot after phase one voting are New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge of the American League and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the National League.

The rest of the starting lineup will be determined by phase two voting, which begins at noon ET on July 5 and will continue until 2 p.m. ET on July 8, leading up to the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal show that night.

The Rangers’ top vote-getter was shortstop Corey Seager, but he finished seventh among shortstops with 430,801 votes. Toronto’s Bo Bichette leads the AL shortstops with more than two million votes.

The only other Rangers player in the top 10 at any position was second baseman Marcus Semien, who was 10th with 135,445 votes. Houston’s Jose Altuve was the leading vote-getter at the position.

The rest of the Rangers on the ballot were first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, third baseman Brad Miller, outfielders Kole Calhoun, Adolis García and Eli White, and designated hitter Mitch Garver.

Pitchers and reserves are determined by a player ballot and Commissioner’s office selections. The complete rosters will be announced on July 10.

The All-Star game will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19. This will be just the second time Dodger Stadium has hosted the game.

