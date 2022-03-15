'You Expect To Win Every Day': Seager, Semien Ready To Lead Rangers Into New Era

There's a different kind of buzz in Texas Rangers camp this year, and the club's two newest stars are ready to set the standard for a young roster.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Chris Woodward doesn't shy away from giving a speech. Since he took over as manager of the Texas Rangers, it's been clear that "Woody" doesn't shy away from being open, honest and transparent about, well, just about anything.

As the Rangers officially opened camp with the first full squad workout on Monday, the team came in laser focused on turning the page from 102 losses in 2021. With the $500 million dedicated to Corey Seager and Marcus Semien in free agency, the precedent was set that losing is no longer accepted as a byproduct of rebuilding.

This team knows it's time to start winning.

"That was probably the briefest speech I've given to a team," Woodward said. "We've established the culture. We've done those things we'll continue to do every day. It's what we value. It's who we are. But there's an expectation to win. I want them to feel that from day one.

"There's a buzz. It's always positive in spring training, but you know, we've made some moves. We've added some real key pieces. We've improved a lot of (our) processes and upgraded a lot of the things that we do. We've added some really good staff members. Things are looking upwards. Now it's on us to go out there with an expectation to win every day."

Woodward and Seager are obviously very familiar with each other as they spent three years together with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But as Seager laid out his idea of what that expectation looks like, it echoed a very similar sentiment.

"It's just an expectation of winning that's gotta be your mindset," Seager said. "You expect to win every day. You're gonna go out there and you're gonna do what you can to win that night. It's not about looking forward to how many games you're gonna win. It's about being in the moment and focusing on that day and that series, and just trying to stay as present as possible. That's the mindset you have to create."

Seager knows the challenges that await him. He's not in Los Angeles anymore. He's no longer surrounded by Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy and Justin Turner. This is a young Rangers team and he was brought here to not only produce at a level worth $325 million. He was also brought here to be a leader.

The continuity with Woodward helps, but so does having Marcus Semien to his left on a nightly basis. Not only are Texas' two newest stars ready to lead by example, they're actually fans of each other.

"Corey Seager is one of my favorite players," Semien said. "I'm a fan of the game. I watch all the teams play. I'm a huge fan of his. Now to be able to play with him, learn from him and win baseball games with him, I can't wait."

This is actually not the first time Seager and Semien are lining up together. In 2013, a 19-year-old Seager and 23-year-old Semien were teammates with the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League.

Obviously, much has happened since then. Seager went on to be a World Series MVP with the Dodgers and Semien became one of the most respected players in the game who also set the single-season home run record for a second baseman with the Toronto Blue Jays.

There's some catching up to do, but the Rangers' two new "pillars" are very aware of what's ahead of them.

"We're going to be attached at the hip the entire camp and all year," Semien said. "That's my middle infield partner. We're both going to be leaders for this ball club for years to come. So I'm just getting to know him a little bit more and I'm excited."

Make sure to like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook