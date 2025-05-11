Corey Seager Out of Rangers Lineup as Hamstring Tightness Returns
DETROIT — One day after Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager hit two home runs, he’s out of the starting lineup again on Sunday.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said on Sunday that Seager would not play in the finale against the Detroit Tigers due to the same hamstring tightness that landed him on the 10-day injured list earlier this season.
It’s part of the reason why he was removed late in Texas’ 10-3 win over Detroit on Saturday.
“Swinging is the thing that hurts him,” Bochy said. “That’s where he feels it a lot.”
Seager went 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored as he improved his season slash to .291/.360/.512 with six home runs and 12 RBI.
But the hamstring remains a persistent issue. Seager first felt the tightness in his right hamstring during the Rangers’ game with the Athletics in Sacramento on April 22 and the Rangers placed him on the 10-day injured list the next day.
He returned on May 3. While he was on the IL the Rangers went 2-8. In fact, Texas’ record with and without Seager is a clear window into their struggles this season.
With Seager, the Rangers are 15-11. Without him, they are 4-10.
Bochy said that Seager will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Arlington, as they prepare to start a series with the Colorado Rockies on Monday.
He isn’t ruling out another trip to the injured list for Seager, saying the shortstop is about 85 percent.
“If that’s the course we need to take to get this cleared up and get it healthy then, yeah, that’s what we’ll do,” Bochy said.