The Texas shortstop had a tremendous July that included a trip to the All-Star Game and participation in the Home Run Derby.

Corey Seager was named the Texas Rangers Player of the Month for July by the local media that covers the team.

Seager is back in the lineup for Monday’s game with Baltimore as the designated hitter. He missed the final three games of the Rangers’ 11-day, 11-game road trip in Los Angeles due to a lower left leg contusion he suffered Thursday as the result of hitting a foul off his ankle.

For July, Seager batted.318/.394/.647/1.041 (27-for-85) with eight home runs and 19 RBI in 23 games. He ranked among the American League leaders in home runs (fourth), total bases (fifth, 55), OPS (fifth), RBI (tied for fifth) and go-ahead RBI (tied for fifth, five). He had 11 walks and nine strikeouts.

He is the second player in Rangers history to have at least eight home runs, 10 walks and fewer than 10 strikeouts in a month, joining Rafael Palmeiro (10 home runs, 12 walks, seven strikeouts in Sept. 2001). The last Major League player to do that was Houston’s Alex Bregman in Sept. 2019 (nine home runs, 22 walks, nine strikeouts).

Seager also made an appearance in both the All-Star Game as a reserve and in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby.

With the Rangers opening against the Orioles on Monday, Seager returns to the lineup at an opportune time. In the Rangers homestand right before the All-Star Break, Seager batted .405/.478/.973/1.451 (15-for-37) with six home runs, a double, a triple, 13 RBI and eight runs in 10 games. He has an active 11-game hitting streak at Globe Life Field and has 16 home runs at home, which is tied for the second most in the Majors at a home park (Aaron Judge with 24 and Matt Chapman with 16).

