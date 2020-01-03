Crystal Ball: Filling Out the Rangers Roster

I'm not psychic. Unfortunately, I am also not Dr. Strange. Seeing into the future isn't in my skill set, but I'm going to give it the old college try.

The Rangers still need to address a few positions this winter. The calendar has turned over to 2020 and pitchers and catchers report in only 39 days. Time is running out, but while we still do have some time, let's take a peak into the future and see what the Rangers will do to fill out the roster.

Rangers Sign Todd Frazier

The Rangers won't be getting Nolan Arenado this winter. Ultimately, the Rangers will be outbid by another team in a trade package or ultimately Colorado won't let go of their all star third baseman.

However, even before the Rangers know whether or not they will miss on Arenado or not, they will sign Todd Frazier to a one-year deal. If they miss out on Arenado, Frazier will then become the primary third baseman.

Frazier is a capable third baseman and can easily hit 20 home runs playing in the American League. He should definitely raise the Rangers production at third base from what it was in 2019. It's not what Rangers fans want, but it's still an improvement of last season.

Rangers Trade for Starling Marte

With the Rangers missing out on Arenado, they will have the prospects to entice Pittsburgh to trade away Starling Marte.

It will take a package centered around either Sam Huff or one of the better pitching prospects like Hans Crouse or Cole Winn to land the two-time Gold Glove winning outfielder, but I believe the Rangers are willing to give that up to boast a very impressive outfield.

Marte's performance defensively in center field is significantly lesser than in left field, but he still boasts a strong arm and speed that make him a threat to be a good center fielder. His contract is also very affordable, not to mention the upgrade he would provide offensively from the center field position.

The Rangers would have two years of control over Marte, with 2021 being a $12 million club option. Marte could be the perfect solution for center field until Leody Taveras could compete for the spot in 2022.

Rangers Sign Robinson Chirinos

It just seems like this is meant to happen. Different catchers have gone off the market, most recently Jason Castro to the Angels. Robinson Chirinos and the Rangers are both interested in a reunion and the Rangers need to get better behind the plate.

Chirinos is close to making a decision, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Rangers have been linked to him since the Winter Meetings. It might be hard to swallow your pride and let a guy like Jeff Mathis go, but the Rangers were abysmal behind the plate in 2019. Chirinos would provide an immediate upgrade and be a good counterpart with Jose Trevino.

Final Thoughts

It's hard to address all of the positions the Rangers needed to address this offseason. Frist base was something the Rangers would've liked to upgrade. With the departures of Delino DeShields and Nomar Mazara, addressing center field became a priority over first base. Ronald Guzman had a very good September and may have started to turn a corner at the plate. His play in 2020 will prove that true or not.

Even though the Rangers may miss out on all the big targets at third base, if these moves are what actually transpires, the Rangers are a much better team on paper in 2020. With a vastly improved starting rotation, a better third baseman in Frazier, a two-way player in center field with Marte, and bringing Chirinos back, the Rangers would be very capable of competing for a playoff spot.

I could be dead wrong on these predicitions. As a matter of fact, I'd be happy if I get just one right. The Rangers' situation could change at a moment's notice. With where the Rangers are currently, these are the moves I feel that make the most sense based on all factors surrounding each player the Rangers are interested in.

Now, we'll wait and see how well my crystal ball works.

