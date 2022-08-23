Dane Dunning Owns Solid Interleague Track Record for Rangers

The Texas Rangers starter for Tuesday night, however, has some serious issues trying to claim a victory on the road.

Fresh off the Texas Rangers winning three of four from the Minnesota Twins, Dane Dunning takes the hill as the Rangers start a two-game series at the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. CT.

Even though Interleague play doesn’t have quite same luster now that there’s a universal designated hitter, Dunning has posted quality outings against National League teams. His start will be the second against the Rockies Colorado, with the first coming on June 1, 2021, at Colorado. He threw 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision, giving up six hits, two runs and no walks while striking out three.

For his career against NL teams — which is seven starts — he is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA. In two starts against NL clubs this season, he is 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA.

Dunning has pitched his was out of a 15-start winless streak that stretched from May 8-June 31, which happens to be the longest single-season winless streak in franchise history.

That coincided with coming off the 15-day injured list on July 26 with a right ankle impingement. In the five starts since coming off the IL, Dunning is 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched. He’s given up just two earned runs in that span and shaved his season ERA to 4.06.

Despite the recent success and in Interleague play, Dunning has not been successful on the road this season. His home record of 3-1 with a 3.21 ERA in 12 starts stands in contrast to his 0-5 record with a 5.08 ERA in 11 road starts. In fact, Dunning is winless in his last 25 road games and his last 24 road starts, which dates back to his time with the Chicago White Sox. His last road win came on Sept. 9, 2020, with Chicago, as he beat Pittsburgh.

Dunning will try and build on his 10th quality start of the season, which came on Thursday when he threw six innings against Oakland in a 10-3 victory. He allowed four hits, two runs and three walks while striking out four. Dunning has left his last three starts with the lead. He left tied or trailing in the previous seven.

Tuesday will be Dunning’s 24th start. He’s already pitched a career-high 124 innings and is closing in on his career high for strikeouts, which is 114. He has 108 strikeouts entering the game.

