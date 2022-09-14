Prepare for the Texas Rangers' two-game series finale with Oakland by learning more about the right-hander's record this season.

Texas Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning will make his 28th start of the 2022 season when he faces the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field. Here is everything you need to know about Dunning before the game.

Record: 3-8

Season Statistics: 4.39 ERA, 143 2/3 innings pitched, 149 hits, 74 runs, 70 earned runs, 17 home runs, 11 hit batters, 58 walks, 124 strikeouts, .269 opponent batting average, 1.44 WHIP.

Last Start: Friday vs. Toronto, 5 2/3 innings, seven hits, three runs, two earned runs, two walks, five strikeouts, one home run, 97 pitches, 56 strikes, no-decision (Rangers lost, 4-3). Exited behind 3-1 two outs in the sixth inning.

Last Six Starts: 1-2, 5.70 ERA, 19 earned runs allowed in 30 innings pitched.

Last Nine Starts: 2-2, 4.31 ERA, 23 earned runs allowed in 48 innings pitched.

At Home: 14 starts, 3-2, 3.35 ERA (14th in AL in home ERA); Last 10 starts at Globe Life Field: 2-1, 3.09 ERA (19 earned runs in 55 1.3 innings pitched) with a .225 opponent batting average.

On Road: 13 starts, 0-6, 5.62 ERA

Against Oakland: Five games, four starts, 1-0, 2.70 ERA (seven runs, six earned runs, 20 innings pitched). Dunning took the victory in his last start against Oakland on Aug. 18, 2022, as he threw six innings and gave up two earned runs.

Notes: Dunning has a 53.1 ground ball percentage, the fifth-highest in the Majors and the second-highest in the AL to Houston’s Framber Valdez (67.1). He has logged career highs in starts (27), innings (143 2/3), and strikeouts (124). Dunning was selected as the 2021 Rangers Pitcher of the Year by the DFW chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America, the first-ever rookie to win that award in his first season with Texas. Despite operating on workload limitations for much of 2021, still ranked 2nd on the staff in strikeouts and starts for the year.

