Skip to main content

Derek Holland Compares Bruce Bochy, Ron Washington

Derek Holland, who pitched for both Bruce Bochy and Ron Washington, says there's a big similarity between the new Rangers hire and former manager.

Texas Rangers fans know pitcher Derek Holland. But Holland has intel on new manager Bruce Bochy, who was hired the Rangers on Friday.

Holland played for the San Francisco Giants, Bochy’s former employer, in 2018-19.

Holland compared Bochy and perhaps the most beloved manager in Rangers history, Ron Washington, during a Friday appearance on the K&C Masterpiece show on 105.3 The Fan.

“This makes (Bochy), to me, very similar to Wash, who to me was the greatest manager I've had because of our relationship,” Holland said. “Those people have a good relationship with their players. (Bochy’s) going to be a player's coach. He's going to be in there interacting with them. He's gonna joke with them. He's gonna be right there.

“There’s no reason (the Rangers) shouldn't be as good as they should be, you know, potentially on paper. They should be a very good squad. Having Bochy there interacting with those players, making them feel comfortable, showing the confidence in them. He's gonna be the perfect fit for this clubhouse.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 26, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy talks with catcher Buster Posey (28) before a pitching change in the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Video: Buster Posey On Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy

The Texas Rangers hired Bruce Bochy on Friday. Former Giants catcher Buster Posey shared his thoughts about his former manager.

By Matthew Postins
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Mitch Garver

Mitch Garver's season was derailed by an injury that required surgery in July, sapping the Rangers of depth at catcher.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Yeison Morrobel

The Rangers paid nearly $2 million to sign Yeidon Morrobel out of the Dominican Republic just two years ago.

By Matthew Postins

Holland last pitched in the Toronto Blue Jays organization in 2022, but he didn’t make it to the Majors.

Bochy is the first manager the Rangers have hired that had World Series championship credentials as a manager. Before Friday, Bochy was serving as the manager of the French national team and as a special advisor to the Giants.

The Rangers began discussions with Bochy last week in Nashville. The only other candidate for the job was interim manager Tony Beasley.

Bochy is set to meet the local media in a press conference scheduled for Monday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas RangersSan Francisco Giants

Derek Holland Compares Bruce Bochy, Ron Washington

Derek Holland, who pitched for both Bruce Bochy and Ron Washington, says there's a big similarity between the new Rangers hire and former manager.

Texas Rangers fans know pitcher Derek Holland. But Holland has intel on new manager Bruce Bochy, who was hired the Rangers on Friday.

Holland played for the San Francisco Giants, Bochy’s former employer, in 2018-19.

Holland compared Bochy and perhaps the most beloved manager in Rangers history, Ron Washington, during a Friday appearance on the K&C Masterpiece show on 105.3 The Fan.

“This makes (Bochy), to me, very similar to Wash, who to me was the greatest manager I've had because of our relationship,” Holland said. “Those people have a good relationship with their players. (Bochy’s) going to be a player's coach. He's going to be in there interacting with them. He's gonna joke with them. He's gonna be right there.

“There’s no reason (the Rangers) shouldn't be as good as they should be, you know, potentially on paper. They should be a very good squad. Having Bochy there interacting with those players, making them feel comfortable, showing the confidence in them. He's gonna be the perfect fit for this clubhouse.”

Holland last pitched in the Toronto Blue Jays organization in 2022, but he didn’t make it to the Majors.

Bochy is the first manager the Rangers have hired that had World Series championship credentials as a manager. Before Friday, Bochy was serving as the manager of the French national team and as a special advisor to the Giants.

The Rangers began discussions with Bochy last week in Nashville. The only other candidate for the job was interim manager Tony Beasley.

Bochy is set to meet the local media in a press conference scheduled for Monday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Aug 26, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy talks with catcher Buster Posey (28) before a pitching change in the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
News

Video: Buster Posey On Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy

By Matthew Postins
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Mitch Garver

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Yeison Morrobel

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Take 2-1 NLCS Lead

By Matthew Postins
Aug 22, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) gestures as he walks back to the dugout after the Cubs presented to him a scoreboard number in honor of his impending retirement at the end of the season before the game at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
News

Social Media Reaction to Rangers Hiring Bruce Bochy

By Matthew Postins
Sep 29, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) enters the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
News

New Rangers Manager Among Greats

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 14, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) celebrates after a run during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Hit Home Run with New Manager

By Matthew Postins
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Taylor Hearn

By Matthew Postins