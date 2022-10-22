Derek Holland, who pitched for both Bruce Bochy and Ron Washington, says there's a big similarity between the new Rangers hire and former manager.

Texas Rangers fans know pitcher Derek Holland. But Holland has intel on new manager Bruce Bochy, who was hired the Rangers on Friday.

Holland played for the San Francisco Giants, Bochy’s former employer, in 2018-19.

Holland compared Bochy and perhaps the most beloved manager in Rangers history, Ron Washington, during a Friday appearance on the K&C Masterpiece show on 105.3 The Fan.

“This makes (Bochy), to me, very similar to Wash, who to me was the greatest manager I've had because of our relationship,” Holland said. “Those people have a good relationship with their players. (Bochy’s) going to be a player's coach. He's going to be in there interacting with them. He's gonna joke with them. He's gonna be right there.

“There’s no reason (the Rangers) shouldn't be as good as they should be, you know, potentially on paper. They should be a very good squad. Having Bochy there interacting with those players, making them feel comfortable, showing the confidence in them. He's gonna be the perfect fit for this clubhouse.”

Holland last pitched in the Toronto Blue Jays organization in 2022, but he didn’t make it to the Majors.

Bochy is the first manager the Rangers have hired that had World Series championship credentials as a manager. Before Friday, Bochy was serving as the manager of the French national team and as a special advisor to the Giants.

The Rangers began discussions with Bochy last week in Nashville. The only other candidate for the job was interim manager Tony Beasley.

Bochy is set to meet the local media in a press conference scheduled for Monday.

